Electric Vehicles Just Got A Battery That Charges In 6 Minutes

The world’s largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer just held what it called the most technology-dense product launch in its history.

On April 21, 2026, CATL, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., hosted its Super Technology Day in Beijing and unveiled six major battery innovations simultaneously, including a new fast-charging battery that can go from 10 percent to 98 percent charge in 6 minutes and 27 seconds.

This sets a new global record, and a sodium-ion battery entering mass production that operates in temperatures down to -40 degrees Celsius.

The combined weight of what CATL announced in a single evening represents a significant forward movement for electric vehicles, not just in China, where CATL holds more than 48 percent of the battery market, but across the 66 countries where more than 18 million vehicles running on CATL batteries are already on the road.

The announcements also constitute a direct competitive response to BYD, which released its own fast-charging battery just weeks earlier.

The Six-Minute Charge

The headline product is the third-generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery.

It is a lithium iron phosphate battery, LFP chemistry, which is inherently cheaper and more stable than nickel-based alternatives, and it can now charge at a rate that was previously associated only with liquid fuel.

The specific numbers. 10 percent to 35 percent in one minute. 10 percent to 80 percent in 3 minutes and 44 seconds. 10 percent to 98 percent in 6 minutes and 27 seconds, a world record for a mass-producible battery.

Even in extreme cold, negative 30 degrees Celsius, charging from 20 percent to 98 percent takes about 9 minutes.

The cold-weather performance matters as much as the speed numbers because it addresses the most persistent practical complaint about electric vehicles in northern climates. That batteries lose significant capacity and charging speed in winter.

After 1,000 complete charging cycles the battery maintains above 90 percent capacity retention.

For context, BYD released its second-generation Blade Battery in March 2026 with a competing fast-charging claim, 10 percent to 70 percent in 5 minutes, 10 percent to 97 percent in 9 minutes.

CATL’s new battery is faster at every measured point. The practical difference between the two in everyday use is marginal, but the engineering achievement and market positioning are significant.

The Lighter, More Powerful Battery

The third-generation Qilin Battery operates on a different chemistry, nickel-cobalt-manganese, or NCM, and achieves the same 10C equivalent charging speed as the Shenxing.

Its primary advancement is energy density and weight. The battery achieves a volumetric energy density of 600 Wh/L and a gravimetric energy density of 280 Wh/kg, both described as industry-leading.

A 125 kWh pack gives a vehicle more than 1,000 km of driving range and weighs just 625 kg, 255 kg lighter than a comparable LFP battery of the same capacity.

That weight reduction has measurable downstream effects throughout the vehicle.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 0.6 seconds faster. Braking distance from 100 km/h is reduced by 1.44 meters.

In emergency swerve tests, vehicles can maintain speeds 8 percent higher and reduce body roll by 6.5 percent.

Energy consumption drops by more than 6 percent per 100 km. The lifespan of key chassis components is extended by 40 percent.

Tires last over 30 percent longer, delaying replacement by at least 10,000 km. The battery also takes up 112 liters less space, equivalent to three standard carry-on suitcases, freeing 18 additional millimeters of cabin headroom.

CATL also launched a track version of the Qilin Battery with a peak discharge power of 3,000 kilowatts, a number that belongs in the context of motorsport rather than commuting, but which signals the outer boundary of what the technology can do.

The 1,500 km Battery

The Qilin Condensed Battery is the most technically exotic product in the lineup. Condensed matter battery technology was previously used in eVTOL aircraft, electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, where extremely high energy density justifies extremely high cost.

CATL has now adapted the chemistry for passenger vehicles. The result has been that gravimetric energy density of 350 Wh/kg and volumetric energy density of 760 Wh/L, in a pack weighing less than 650 kg.

Executive-class sedans equipped with it can achieve a range of 1,500 km. Full-size SUVs can reach 1,000 km.

A 1,500 km range in a passenger vehicle is not a practical necessity for most driving, but it eliminates range anxiety as a concept entirely.

New Battery Uses No Lithium

The Naxtra Sodium-ion Battery is the most strategically significant long-term announcement.

Sodium-ion technology uses sodium instead of lithium as the charge carrier, which matters because sodium is one of the most abundant elements on earth, cheap, globally distributed, and not subject to the supply chain concentration risks that make lithium a geopolitical commodity.

CATL has been working on sodium-ion batteries for years. The Naxtra is entering full-scale mass production by the end of 2026.

CATL’s chief scientist Dr. Wu Kai outlined four manufacturing challenges the company overcame to reach mass production: extreme moisture control, gas generation in hard carbon anodes, aluminum foil adhesion, and self-forming anode systems.

The battery operates across a full temperature range from -40 to +70 degrees Celsius and maintains 90 percent capacity at -40 degrees, a performance level that lithium-based batteries cannot match.

The energy density is 175 Wh/kg, competitive with LFP chemistry, which sits around 160 Wh/kg.

The first mass-produced sodium battery passenger vehicle, developed jointly with Changan Automobile, was unveiled in February 2026 in Yakeshi, Inner Mongolia, one of China’s coldest cities, with market launch expected mid-2026.

Chairman Robin Zeng has said he expects sodium-ion batteries to eventually replace 30 to 40 percent of the existing battery market.

The Hybrid and Swap Batteries

The second-generation Freevoy Super Hybrid Battery targets extended-range and plug-in hybrid vehicles, a growing segment in China and globally.

The LFP version offers 500 km of pure electric range with 10C charging. The NCM version offers 600 km of pure electric range and a combined range of 2,000 km.

Off-road vehicles equipped with the NCM version produce 1,500 kW of power at full charge and 1,200 kW at 20 percent state of charge.

The Choco-Swap #26 battery, built on an 800-volt architecture, rounds out the product lineup by addressing battery-swap scenarios, a charging model popular in China where drivers swap depleted battery packs for full ones in minutes rather than waiting for conventional charging.

CATL has 1,470 swap stations already operating across 99 cities and plans to expand to 4,000 by the end of 2026, covering 190 cities and the country’s major highway corridors.

What China Is Building That Others Are Not

The six products together represent something the Western automotive industry does not currently have a direct answer to.

CATL is spending more than $2.9 billion annually on research and development, more than $14.7 billion over the past decade, on a single-minded focus on battery technology at a time when the United States and Europe are still debating EV policy and contending with tariff regimes that limit the direct import of Chinese battery technology.

Chairman Zeng made the R&D philosophy explicit at the event. “Some ask me: Is it worth spending over CNY 100 billion?” he said. “Our answer is yes. R&D investment is our core capability for navigating industry cycles, not a cost.”

The global EV market runs on Chinese battery technology whether or not that fact registers prominently in Western automotive coverage.

CATL’s batteries are in Teslas, BMWs and vehicles from dozens of other manufacturers.

When CATL improves charging speed, range and cold-weather performance at this scale, it reshapes what buyers in every market expect electric vehicles to be capable of, and how long it will take for gasoline vehicles to feel obsolete by comparison.

Six minutes to a full charge is not a product announcement. It is a redefinition of what the technology can do.