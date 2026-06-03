Shopify Down This Morning And Here Is What Is Not Working Right Now

Shopify experienced a significant outage on Wednesday morning June 3, 2026, with more than 3,000 problem reports flooding Downdetector before 9 AM Eastern time and confirmed disruptions affecting the platform's five core service components, Admin, Checkout, Storefront, Support and Point of Sale.

Merchants are reporting that they cannot access their dashboards, that customers cannot complete purchases and that store pages are failing to load. Approximately 75 percent of the complaints on Downdetector are specifically about website access failures.

There is no announced timeline for full resolution. The partial outage was confirmed as ongoing in early afternoon Wednesday with average resolution times for past Shopify incidents running approximately 55 minutes per incident.

If you are a Shopify merchant experiencing issues right now, the problem is not on your end. It is a platform-wide service disruption.

What's Not Working For Users?

The five components showing confirmed disruption cover essentially everything a merchant needs to run a Shopify store on a given business day.

Checkout being down means customers who visit a store and attempt to make a purchase cannot complete the transaction, they hit errors rather than order confirmations.

For merchants who depend on the morning hours of a Wednesday for a meaningful portion of their weekly revenue, that is direct and immediate financial impact with no workaround.

Admin being down means merchants cannot access the dashboard where they manage their inventory, process orders, respond to customer inquiries, run marketing campaigns or make any operational changes to their store.

Shopify's admin panel is the central nervous system of the platform, every significant action a merchant takes on Shopify runs through the admin. When the admin is inaccessible, the store is effectively operating blind.

Storefront failures, which represent 75 percent of the reported problems, mean the customer-facing pages of Shopify stores are either not loading or loading with errors.

A customer who searches for a product, clicks a search result leading to a Shopify store and hits an error page does not wait.

They go back to the search results and find a different merchant. Every minute that storefronts are down is a window of lost discovery, lost traffic and lost conversion that cannot be recovered.

The Support component being affected adds a specific layer of frustration to an outage situation. When merchants experience problems with Shopify's platform, their first instinct is to contact Shopify support.

If the support system itself is among the affected components, merchants are left without the information and assistance they need to understand what is happening and when it will be resolved.

The Point of Sale disruption extends the problem beyond online-only merchants to brick-and-mortar retailers who use Shopify's POS hardware and software to process in-person transactions.

A retailer who is running their physical store through Shopify POS cannot ring up customer purchases when the POS system is offline, they face the specific problem of customers standing at a counter with items they want to buy and no functional way to accept payment through the system they have built their operations around.

What Is Shopify?

Shopify is the dominant e-commerce platform for independent merchants globally — a cloud-based system that allows businesses of virtually any size to create and operate online stores without building the technical infrastructure from scratch.

Since its founding in 2006 by Tobi Lutke and partners in Ottawa, Ontario, the company has grown from a single-merchant tool built so Lutke could sell snowboards online into a publicly traded technology company worth more than $160 billion that powers more than 4.6 million businesses across 175-plus countries.

The businesses that depend on Shopify range from individual creators selling handmade products to mid-size companies doing tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue to enterprise brands that use Shopify's infrastructure for both their consumer-facing storefronts and their wholesale operations.

The platform processes hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on a given business day under normal operating conditions.

The specific nature of Shopify's business model, a cloud-based subscription platform where merchants pay monthly fees for access to tools they do not own or operate themselves, creates a particular vulnerability relationship between Shopify and its merchant base.

When AWS has an outage, every company that built its infrastructure on AWS feels it simultaneously. When Shopify has an outage, every merchant that chose Shopify as their commerce platform feels it simultaneously.

The efficiency gains and cost savings of not building your own infrastructure come with the specific downside that your business is dependent on someone else's infrastructure performing reliably.

Shopify has historically maintained strong uptime, 99.97 percent availability averaged across its components over the past year, but no platform achieves 100 percent uptime, and Shopify's outage history shows 19 incidents over the past 90 days, including 7 classified as major. The current incident is among those.

The Wednesday Morning Timing And Why It Matters

The timing of Wednesday morning's outage is the specific commercial factor that determines how significant this incident is for the merchants affected. Outages are always disruptive, but their impact varies dramatically based on when they occur.

A platform failure at 3 AM on a Sunday morning when minimal traffic is flowing and most merchants are not actively working has vastly different commercial consequences than a failure that begins before 9 AM on a Wednesday during normal business hours when merchants are actively managing their stores and customers are actively shopping.

Wednesday mornings sit in the middle of the primary shopping week, after the Sunday-through-Tuesday e-commerce traffic patterns that research consistently identifies as the highest-volume online shopping days and before the Thursday-through-Friday traffic that builds toward the weekend.

For merchants who have run promotions, sent email campaigns or acquired advertising traffic pointing customers to their stores on a Wednesday morning, the timing of this outage means that a portion of the traffic they paid to acquire is arriving at a storefront that cannot serve them.

The specific cost of that lost traffic is impossible to calculate precisely without knowing each merchant's individual circumstances, how much advertising spend was active, what promotions were running, what their typical Wednesday conversion rate is and how long the outage lasts.

What is calculable is that for every merchant who has a customer click through to their storefront and encounter an error, that customer is gone. They are not waiting for the outage to resolve. They are finding an alternative.

How Shopify Outages Have Been Handled Before

The historical pattern of how Shopify manages outages provides context for what merchants experiencing Wednesday's disruption should expect.

According to outage tracking data from StatusGator, Shopify typically acknowledges outage incidents with an average delay of 30 to 120 minutes from when users first report problems, a lag that is longer than what faster-acknowledging platforms maintain but within a range that is not unusual for large-scale e-commerce infrastructure.

Once Shopify acknowledges an incident, the company updates its status page with component-level information about what is affected and what the remediation timeline looks like.

Average resolution time for the past incidents tracked is approximately 55 minutes per incident, suggesting that most Shopify outages are resolved within an hour once the engineering teams have identified and addressed the underlying cause.

The 3,000-plus report volume on Downdetector for Wednesday's incident is consistent with a significant platform-level disruption rather than a regional or partial service issue.

Shopify's most impactful historical outages have been those that affected checkout specifically, because checkout is the revenue-generating component of the platform, and any disruption to checkout translates directly and immediately into lost merchant revenue rather than just operational inconvenience.

The recommendation for Shopify merchants during this outage is to check Shopify's official status page for the most current information on which components are affected and what the estimated resolution timeline is, to communicate with customers who may be encountering errors through alternative channels like email or social media, and to avoid making configuration changes to their stores while the admin is experiencing disruptions.