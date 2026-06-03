God Of War Laufey Is Official And Here Is Everything The State Of Play Revealed

Santa Monica Studio closed Tuesday's PlayStation State of Play with approximately 20 minutes of gameplay footage for God of War Laufey, the newly announced next mainline entry in the God of War series that flips the franchise's entire perspective by placing players in control of Faye, the woman whose death set every event of the Norse saga in motion, as she awakens in the afterlife of the gods and fights her way through a realm where deities from every mythology in human history have gone to die.

The announcement was the biggest reveal of the State of Play and is generating the kind of sustained internet conversation that the God of War franchise reliably produces.

The game has no release date, it closes with a simple "Coming Soon to PlayStation 5," but Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who has been consistently accurate about PlayStation's internal plans, posted immediately after the reveal that the lack of a specific window should not be read as a sign the game is years away. "In contrast to a lot of other big announcements, this one isn't years away," Schreier wrote.

God of War Laufey is exclusive to PlayStation 5, Schreier also confirmed no PC version is planned, consistent with reports that Sony is walking back its commitment to porting major single-player first-party games to Steam.

Who Is Faye?

In God of War 2018, Faye is the reason the game exists. She was Kratos's wife, Atreus's mother, a Giant, a Jötnar, who married a Spartan god-killer from Greek mythology, had a son with him and built a map of the realms into her son's bedroom walls years before he was old enough to understand what it meant.

She was the person who named him Atreus after a Spartan boy Kratos had known. She was the person who, even after her death, was shaping every event of the story through the plans she had set in motion before she died.

The character called Faye is also known by the name Laufey, the name the Norse myths give to the Giantess who is the mother of Loki. The game's title brings both names together.

She never appeared in God of War 2018 as a living character. She was dead before the game began. Her ashes were in the jar that Kratos and Atreus carried to the highest peak in all the realms.

Her presence was everywhere in the story without ever being visible, her plans, her choices, her love for her family, the prophecy she knew about and worked to either fulfill or prevent.

God of War Ragnarök gave players glimpses of her through flashbacks, moments of who she was before she died, and those glimpses were enough to make the most discussed question in the franchise's community for the past three years this: when does Faye get her own story?

The answer is God of War Laufey.

The Everywhen And The Mythology That Defines It

The setting of God of War Laufey is the most ambitious world-building expansion in the franchise's history. The previous games operated within the Greek pantheon and then the Norse pantheon, deep, specific mythology with defined rules, known gods and an established creative language.

The Everywhen is something different, the afterlife of the gods themselves, a transcendent realm above all the Norse realms players explored in the previous two games, where deities from every mythology in human history converge.

Santa Monica has been building the God of War universe across nearly two decades of games that have explored Greek and Norse mythology.

The Everywhen allows the studio to bring in gods from civilizations and belief systems that have never appeared in the franchise, the reveal of Sekhmet, the Egyptian goddess of war, and Begtse, a deity from Mongolian and Tibetan traditions, as two of the antagonists Faye encounters signals that the world of God of War Laufey is going to be considerably wider than anything the series has previously attempted.

The narrative premise is elegant. Odin, the antagonist of God of War Ragnarök, spent his entire existence obsessed with learning what happened to the gods after they died, haunted by the prophecy of his own demise.

The Everywhen is the answer to that question: a realm where gods who die across all mythologies go, and where they continue fighting for power and control rather than resting in whatever peace mortals might find.

Faye did not expect to wake up there. She wakes up anyway. And whatever she discovers threatens the plans she put in place for Kratos and Atreus.

The Combat And What Changes With Faye

Cory Barlog, who directed the original God of War 2018 and currently serves as Santa Monica Studio's Head of Creative, and Ariel Lawrence, who is directing God of War Laufey and who has been working on the God of War series for more than 20 years, sat down for an extended interview that was shown during the State of Play, discussing how the idea of a Faye game first emerged and what the long-term creative vision for the franchise looks like.

The combat system that defines the game is one of the most significant departures from what regular God of War players know.

Kratos fights with the Leviathan Axe, heavy, brutal, with a weight and momentum that communicates who he is physically and emotionally.

The combat system for God of War 2018 was specifically designed around a character who has spent his life suppressing violence and who when he fights does so with a kind of controlled devastation.

Faye fights differently. The gameplay footage shows faster, more fluid sword-based combat, combining what Santa Monica describes as the movement and fluidity of the Greek era games with the Norse era's approach to world-building and character relationships.

The studio acknowledged that Faye needed to hit hard and take hits the way Kratos does, that the physical intensity of God of War combat cannot be sacrificed, while feeling completely different in execution. The result, from the gameplay shown, is an action system built around speed and precision rather than weight and devastation.

Deborah Ann Woll As Faye

The voice and motion capture performance of Faye is delivered by Deborah Ann Woll, the actress best known as Jessica Jones's friend and vampire Karen in Daredevil and as Jessica Hamby in True Blood.

Woll's casting brings a specific quality to the role, a performer who has demonstrated range across dramatic and physical material in both of her most recognized roles, who is capable of conveying intelligence and vulnerability simultaneously and who voices Faye with the warmth and strength that the character needs to carry a game built around her.

The PlayStation Blog post includes a narrative discussed by the game's Narrative Director and Lead Writer, describing the challenge of introducing a character who the audience already loves through other people's descriptions of her, who has been built up across two games as someone extraordinary, and who must now be shown rather than told.

Faye has always been formidable. The game that bears her name will demonstrate exactly what that means.

When To Expect It

No release date. "Coming Soon to PlayStation 5." PlayStation 5 exclusively. Schreier says it is not years away.

The safe inference from the available information is that God of War Laufey is not a 2026 release, Marvel's Wolverine is Sony's premier first-party title for the 2026 holiday window. Until Dawn 2 was announced at the same State of Play with a 2027 window.

Most gaming analysts are placing Laufey in either a 2027 or early 2028 window, with Schreier's "not years away" language consistent with a 2027 target that the studio is not yet ready to publicly commit to.

Cory Barlog said during the interview that Santa Monica Studio would provide more information "in the coming months as we get closer to our release date." The implication of that phrasing, closer, rather than in the future, is that the release date exists and is being worked toward rather than being an aspirational target.

God of War Laufey closed Tuesday's State of Play. Faye woke up in the Everywhen. The internet has been arguing about it ever since.