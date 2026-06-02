Bitcoin Price Is Now Below 70,000 And Here Is What Caused It

Bitcoin fell below $70,000 on Tuesday, trading at its lowest level in two months after three separate pressures landed on the cryptocurrency market inside the same 72-hour window.

The price was trading around $67,000 to $70,000 depending on the moment, down approximately 4 to 6 percent on the day, down about 6 percent on the week, down about 7 percent on the month and unable to hold above the $82,000 resistance level it has failed at four separate times in the past two weeks.

The immediate catalyst is one of the more psychologically interesting events in the Bitcoin market's recent history.

Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, which holds more Bitcoin than any other publicly traded company in the world, disclosed in an 8-K filing Monday that it sold 32 Bitcoin between May 26 and May 31 for approximately $2.5 million at an average price of $77,135 per coin. The purpose of the sale was to fund distributions on its preferred stock.

Thirty-two Bitcoin. Out of 843,706 that Strategy currently holds. A sale representing 0.0038 percent of the company's total holdings. A transaction worth $2.5 million in a portfolio worth tens of billions of dollars. Financially, it is essentially invisible.

The market dropped 4 to 6 percent anyway.

Analyst James Check of Checkonchain described the sale with a phrase that captured exactly what the market was reacting to, "slay the sacred cow."

The sacred cow was Strategy's multi-year, loudly stated, publicly reinforced identity as a Bitcoin accumulator that never sold.

Michael Saylor, Strategy's chairman and the most prominent Bitcoin maximalist in corporate America, built the company's entire brand around the principle that Bitcoin should be bought and held regardless of price, volatility or external pressure.

The 32-coin sale did not violate that principle mathematically. It violated it symbolically. And in markets, symbolism moves prices even when the numbers do not justify the move.

What Is Strategy And Why Do Its Sales Move Bitcoin?

Strategy became one of the most unusual companies in American finance when Michael Saylor made the decision in August 2020 to begin converting the company's cash reserves into Bitcoin, and then kept going, raising capital through equity offerings and debt issuance to buy more Bitcoin even as the company's software business remained largely unchanged.

By 2026 the company holds 843,706 Bitcoin, making it the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder by a wide margin and giving MSTR stock a character that is functionally closer to a leveraged Bitcoin ETF than to a software company.

The company has also issued several series of preferred stock, instruments that pay fixed distributions and that sit above common equity in the capital structure.

When those distributions come due, the company needs cash to pay them. Its options are to sell common stock, to sell preferred stock, to sell Bitcoin or to use existing cash reserves.

The 32-coin sale between May 26 and May 31 was the first time since December 2022 that paying obligations required selling Bitcoin rather than raising new capital.

In December 2022, Strategy sold 704 Bitcoin at $16,776 per coin near the bottom of a severe bear market, and then bought back 810 Bitcoin at $16,845 two days later.

The 2022 sale happened at a moment of maximum pessimism and was followed almost immediately by a resumption of accumulation. Bitcoin bulls noted that parallel on Tuesday and suggested the same pattern might repeat, that the 32-coin sale could mark a short-term low rather than the beginning of a structural shift in Strategy's accumulation behavior.

What the bulls and the bears agree on is that the sale changed the market's psychological model of Strategy.

The company was priced and discussed as though its Bitcoin would never decrease, as though every share of MSTR represented permanent exposure to an ever-growing Bitcoin treasury.

That assumption has now been tested for the second time in the company's history. Whether it holds over the coming weeks depends on whether Strategy resumes buying or continues selling small amounts to meet obligations.

The ETF Outflows That Were Already Weakening Bitcoin

The Strategy sale landed on a Bitcoin market that was already under institutional pressure from a different direction. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, the investment vehicles that BlackRock, Fidelity and several other major asset managers launched in January 2024 after receiving SEC approval, had been experiencing outflows for ten consecutive days through Monday.

Ten straight days of net outflows was the longest consecutive outflow streak since the ETF products launched.

The significance of the ETF outflow streak is what it says about the institutional demand picture.

The January 2024 launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs was one of the most significant events in Bitcoin's history, opening the asset class to institutional investment through vehicles that pension funds, endowments, registered investment advisors and ordinary retail investors could access through their existing brokerage accounts.

The inflows that followed over the subsequent months were, along with the April 2024 halving, a primary driver of Bitcoin's push toward and beyond $100,000.

The reversal of those flows, cumulative net inflows from inception sliding from $57 billion at the start of 2026 to $55.66 billion, pushing 2026 year-to-date flows negative for the first time, represents institutional money leaving the Bitcoin ETF wrapper.

Galaxy Research analysts described the pattern as "real directional recalibration" rather than routine hedge adjustments, a characterization suggesting that some holders who came in through the ETF door are genuinely changing their position rather than temporarily reducing exposure.

CoinShares compared the current outflow pattern to the January-to-February 2025 episode that produced five consecutive weeks of ETF withdrawals.

That 2025 episode eventually resolved with a resumption of inflows as macro conditions improved. Whether the current streak resolves the same way depends on the third pressure that joined the ETF outflows and the Strategy sale this week.

The Iran War Backdrop That Is Keeping Risk Assets Volatile

The third element in Tuesday's Bitcoin decline is the geopolitical backdrop that has been affecting all risk assets since Operation Epic Fury began on February 28.

US-Iran ceasefire talks that had appeared to be progressing over the Memorial Day weekend stalled again, with the overnight US airstrikes on Iranian military positions, which Romania's apartment building incident illustrated in a very different context, contributing to elevated oil prices and the risk-off sentiment that flows through markets when geopolitical certainty deteriorates.

Bitcoin has historically been described in two contradictory ways relative to geopolitical risk. One narrative positions it as digital gold, a store of value that benefits from geopolitical uncertainty the way physical gold does.

The competing narrative positions it as a risk asset that falls when investors flee to safety the way equities do.

The Iran War has, so far, treated Bitcoin more like a risk asset than like digital gold, it has not benefited from the geopolitical premium that gold has captured since the conflict began.

The Iran War's impact on oil prices and inflation has also driven the elevated mortgage rate environment that has been constraining the housing market, which has no direct connection to Bitcoin except through the broader macro pressure it represents.

When investors are managing a portfolio in an environment of elevated inflation, elevated rates and active military conflict, Bitcoin is not the obvious place to add risk.

What The Numbers Actually Say

Strategy sold 32 coins. It holds 843,706. The sale was $2.5 million against a treasury worth tens of billions. Bitcoin is at a two-month low but is still above $65,000, a price that would have been celebrated as a significant milestone for most of its history.

The $82,000 resistance level that Bitcoin has failed at four times in two weeks represents a real technical obstacle.

If it clears that level on resumed institutional buying or positive macro news, particularly positive news on the Iran peace negotiations, the picture changes quickly. The bull case from the 2022 parallel is that Strategy's last sale near a bottom was followed two days later by a buyback.

The question is whether that pattern holds or whether the preferred stock obligations represent a structural cash need that will require additional small sales going forward.

The answer to that question will tell investors more about where Bitcoin goes next than the 32 coins that started Tuesday's conversation.