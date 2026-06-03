'Until Dawn 2' Is Official For PS5 In 2027 And Here Is What The Game Is About

Sony announced Until Dawn 2 at Tuesday's PlayStation State of Play, a true sequel to the 2015 horror classic that has been one of the most requested follow-ups in PlayStation history for more than a decade.

The game is coming to PS5 in 2027. A new developer is making it. The setting has moved from a snowy mountain lodge to an abandoned tropical island.

The concept driving the new cast is so specifically attuned to the moment it is being made in that it reads like someone watched five years of YouTube horror content and built a game around the specific fear it creates.

The cast of Until Dawn 2 runs a paranormal channel called Dead True. They are fake. Every scare they have ever produced for their audience has been staged, manufactured for clicks and subscriptions.

They have never encountered anything supernatural in their careers. They are very good at pretending they have.

Then they get a TV deal. A network sends them to an abandoned tropical island for their first fully funded episode. The sun is nice. The sand is white. The interpersonal drama between people who spend too much time together is real and messy. Beneath the island's beautiful surface are secrets that are centuries old and hungry for vengeance.

"Chasing likes might have brought them here," the PlayStation Blog post states, "but survival quickly becomes the only metric that counts. Will you help them escape to tell the world their story, or will they become just another haunted legend, claimed by the island?"

The people who make fake ghost content have found real ghosts. The horror genre has been waiting for exactly this premise.

The Original And What Made It Matter

Until Dawn launched on PlayStation 4 on August 25, 2015, developed by Supermassive Games, a small British studio that had previously made Move-based PlayStation experiences and that used the Until Dawn project to make a genuinely ambitious interactive horror film. Eight friends.

A snowy mountain lodge. A killer. And a branching narrative in which every decision the player made determined which of those eight friends would be alive at the end.

The game was built around the Butterfly Effect, the idea that small choices compound into large consequences, that saving someone in chapter two might lead to their death in chapter six and that someone you dismissed as expendable in the opening hours might turn out to be the key to survival.

Every playthrough could end differently. Every death was permanent. The horror genre's standard convention, you die and reload, was replaced by a different kind of tension, you could not take back what happened, which meant you carried the weight of the characters you lost.

Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere and Brett Dalton starred in a cast whose performances were motion-captured and rendered into a visual style that was, at the time, among the most cinematically ambitious in the medium.

The game's twist, which this article will not spoil for the people who have not played it, was a genuine creative achievement that recontextualized the entire experience.

Supermassive followed Until Dawn with a series of related games under the Dark Pictures Anthology banner and with The Quarry in 2022, which used a similar format with a new setting.

Ballistic Moon remade Until Dawn itself for PS5 and PC in 2024, rebuilding the original with updated visuals and some gameplay additions that received a mixed critical reception. Neither the anthology entries nor the remake produced the specific thing the audience had been asking for, a true Until Dawn sequel.

Until Dawn 2 is that sequel.

Firesprite And The Developer Change That Matters

Supermassive Games, the studio that created Until Dawn and all of its spiritual successors, is not making Until Dawn 2. The sequel is being developed by Firesprite, a Liverpool-based studio that Sony acquired in 2021 and that has been gradually assigned increasing responsibilities since the acquisition.

Firesprite's most prominent prior release under Sony's ownership was Horizon: Call of the Mountain, the PS VR2 launch title that put players in a virtual reality version of the Horizon Zero Dawn world.

Until Dawn 2 is the biggest single project Firesprite has been given since the acquisition, a flagship horror franchise sequel at a studio that is, for many players, synonymous with the original's specific identity.

The change in developer raises the specific question that all franchise transitions raise: can a different team capture what made the original work, or does the DNA that produced Until Dawn live specifically in the studio that built it?

The answer, based on the trailer and the PlayStation Blog reveal, is that Firesprite has built something with the right structural bones.

The Butterfly Effect choice system returns. Permanent character death based on player decisions returns. The framing device of Dr. Alan J. Hill, the psychiatrist played by Peter Stormare who serves as the audience's psychological guide through the horror, returns, with Stormare reprising the role.

A character named Luke dies early in the trailer, confirming that the mechanic has not been softened into a warning rather than a consequence.

Stormare's return is the most significant continuity choice the reveal makes. Dr. Hill is the character who connected the player to the horror in the original, who asked the questions that made the experience feel like more than a slasher film, and his presence in Until Dawn 2 provides the meta-narrative thread that ties a completely new story into the franchise's identity.

The New Cast And What We Know About Them

The Dead True crew is an all-new cast, no returning characters from the 2015 original, no shared narrative threads that require prior familiarity with the first game.

PlayStation confirmed the game is a standalone experience: someone who has never played Until Dawn can pick up Until Dawn 2 and follow it completely.

Neil Newbon, the voice actor who became one of the most recognized figures in the gaming community through his performance as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3, is among the new cast members. Beyond that, full cast reveals are coming in the months ahead.

The trailer introduces several of the Dead True crew members without providing the formal character introductions that typically accompany full cast announcements.

What the trailer establishes about them as a group is the specific tension that the gameplay will exploit. These are people who have built their professional identities around a shared lie. They have told their audience for years that the supernatural experiences they broadcast are real. The trust their audience has placed in them is built on fabrication.

When something genuinely supernatural begins happening on the island, they face the specific horror of encountering what they have pretended to encounter, with no skills, no genuine experience and an audience that is already primed to assume the terror they are experiencing is staged.

The influencer angle is not incidental. The game's thematic concern, "chasing likes might have brought them here, but survival quickly becomes the only metric that counts," is a statement about what happens when the performance economy that social media creates collides with something that does not care about performance at all.

2027 And What Comes Next

Until Dawn 2 launches on PS5 in 2027. No specific date has been announced, the 2027 window is the commitment Sony made at State of Play.

Firesprite promised more story details, gameplay reveals and full cast introductions "in the coming months as we get closer to launch."

The abandoned tropical island setting is a specific departure from the snowy mountain lodge that defined the original, a shift from claustrophobic cold horror to something more open, more sun-soaked and therefore more disorienting when the darkness arrives.

Horror in bright daylight plays differently than horror in the dark. The island's centuries-old secrets and "real horrors" that the crew encounters represent an ambition for the game's mythology that the original's more contained narrative did not explore.

The PlayStation State of Play that revealed Until Dawn 2 also revealed God of War Laufey and showed extended footage of Marvel's Wolverine. It was a strong show that closed with one announcement and surprised with another.

Until Dawn 2 was the surprise. Eleven years after eight friends were trapped in a snowy mountain lodge, a new group of people who make fake ghost content just got shipped to an island where the ghosts are real.