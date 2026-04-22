The season 4 finale of Invincible dropped on Prime Video on April 22, 2026, and the moment it did, the same question flooded search engines that has been building since July 2025. When does season 5 premiere?

The answer is that no official date has been set. But season 5 is confirmed, voice recording was completed nearly a year ago, post-production is currently underway, and the show’s established release pattern points clearly to a premiere window between February and April 2027.

Everything below is drawn from confirmed announcements, not speculation.

The End Of Season 4

Before getting into season 5, it helps to understand where season 4 landed. The fourth season premiered March 18, 2026 with three episodes releasing simultaneously on Prime Video, the same front-loaded model the show used in seasons 2 and 3.

The remaining five episodes dropped weekly on Wednesdays, with the finale arriving April 22. The season ran eight episodes total, consistent with all previous seasons.

Season 4 adapted the Viltrumite War, the 2010 comic arc by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley that is widely considered the narrative and emotional peak of the source material.

The Viltrumite War involves Mark Grayson joining forces with Allen the Alien, Battle Beast and his complicated father Omni-Man to fight the Viltrum Empire on an intergalactic scale, a storyline that pulled the show almost entirely into outer space for several episodes.

The season introduced Grand Regent Thragg, voiced by Lee Pace, who is both the leader of the Viltrum Empire and the most physically dangerous antagonist the entire series has produced. Danai Gurira joined the voice cast as Universa.

Season 4 also included a completely original storyline, the Damien Darkblood arc, that was never in the comics. Kirkman seeded Darkblood’s return to Hell at the end of season 3 and spent multiple episodes this season exploring that territory.

“Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to Hell and fight the devil,” Kirkman said in an interview before the season aired.

“I never got around to doing anything like that in Invincible. I kept getting sidetracked.” The show used season 4 to tell that story, adding original plot material to the adaptation for the first time at this scale.

The season maintained the show’s perfect Rotten Tomatoes score through its first week of release, continuing a streak that has held since season 1 premiered in March 2021.

Season 5 Is Confirmed, And Voice Recording Is Already Done

Prime Video renewed Invincible for a fifth season on July 17, 2025. The announcement came before season 4 had even been released, continuing the pattern Amazon established with seasons 3 and 4, both of which were renewed early as a signal of long-term platform commitment to the property.

This is not a network television hedge. It is a deliberate strategy to give the creative team runway and to signal to the audience that the show is not going anywhere.

The July 2025 announcement confirmed two things simultaneously. Season 5 was greenlit, and voice recording for it was already completed.

That is an unusually advanced state of production for a show announcing renewal.

It means Kirkman, showrunner Simon Racioppa and the creative team had been working ahead of the renewal announcement, banking sessions with the cast so post-production could begin without delay.

The season 5 voice cast addition confirmed at the same announcement: Matthew Rhys, known primarily for his lead performance in The Americans, is joining the show in a role that has not been officially disclosed.

The Invincible fan wiki has identified his character as Dinosaurus, a significant antagonist in the source comics whose arc in season 5 is expected to drive the central conflict.

Where Is Production Right Now?

As of the season 4 finale date, season 5 is in post-production. Robert Kirkman confirmed publicly that the team is working on retakes and final animation passes.

He described the show as being in “good shape” and said it could return within a similar timeframe to previous seasons.

That statement, combined with the established release pattern, is the basis for the early-2027 premiere estimate.

Invincible is a complex production. It is a fully animated adult series with detailed action sequences, meticulous lip-sync work, and a consistently high standard of craft that has required multiple animation studios across its run.

Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and its partner Skybound North have handled animation and co-production, with Maven Image Platform also involved in animation work across the series.

Kirkman has praised the animation work specifically, he noted in particular the sequence depicting the Guardians’ deaths at the end of episode 1 of season 1, and the Mark vs. Omni-Man fight in episode 8, as examples of what the production is capable of delivering.

Post-production on animated series of this scope typically takes 12 to 18 months after voice recording.

Voice recording was completed in July 2025. That math lands in mid-2026 to early 2027, consistent with what Kirkman has indicated.

What Season 5 Is Expected To Cover

Invincible is an adaptation of the comic book series that ran at Image Comics from 2003 to 2018 across 144 issues.

The show has tracked the major arcs of that series closely while adding original content, the Darkblood storyline in season 4 being the clearest example of the latter.

Season 5 is expected to adapt “The Death of Everyone,” a 2012 comic arc that centers on the final cataclysmic confrontation between Invincible and Dinosaurus.

In the comics, Dinosaurus is a recurring antagonist with a genuinely complicated moral framework, he causes mass destruction not from sadism but from a philosophy about human civilization that Mark finds both repellent and, at points, uncomfortably coherent.

Their final battle in the comics is not simply a hero-defeats-villain conclusion.

It forces Mark to make decisions that carry significant moral weight and that shape his identity as a hero for the rest of the series.

That complexity is what made Matthew Rhys an interesting casting choice, his work in The Americans was built almost entirely on moral ambiguity and internal conflict.

Additional season 5 storylines expected from the comics: The Great Resurgence continues from the season 4 finale, dealing with the aftermath of the Viltrumite War and what it means for Earth’s place in the galaxy.

Mark is expected to be infected by the Scourge Virus, a plot thread introduced two seasons ago, which temporarily strips him of his Viltrumite powers and forces him to fight without the abilities he has relied on throughout the series.

Argall’s origins are likely to be examined, with a particular focus on his hidden connection to Nolan.

A character named Pagasus may make her debut in season 5; Art was shown building her suit in a recent episode, which functions as the show’s standard method of seeding future introductions.

None of this constitutes an official season 5 plot synopsis. Amazon has released no synopsis. These are drawn from the comic source material and confirmed production signals, not from press releases.

The Show’s Position And What It Has Established

Invincible is one of the most consistently acclaimed animated series currently in production.

Season 3, which aired in early 2025, was Prime Video’s most-watched Animation season of all time and the biggest returning season ever across all of the platform’s Adult Animation Originals.

The show has received consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations in 2024 and 2025 and was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Animated Series in 2025.

Its Rotten Tomatoes scores across all four seasons reflect a show that has not had a creative stumble.

The core voice cast has remained stable across all four seasons. Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto. Mark Hamill, Danai Gurira, Lee Pace and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are among those who have joined in recent seasons.

Yeun, Oh and Simmons have drawn particular critical praise across the run.

The show is available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

More than 18 million vehicles equipped with CATL batteries, wrong file, correcting. More than 18 million cars powered by the show’s global audience base across 66 countries have made it one of the platform’s genuinely international properties rather than a primarily North American one.

Kirkman has been transparent about the show’s intended length. He has estimated roughly seven to ten seasons total, with eight being his current working target, structured to follow the major arcs of the comics while incorporating original material the writers have developed for the television format.

He has also said publicly that he is not even halfway through the comic’s story in terms of what has been adapted.

Season 4 ends the Viltrumite War. There are 144 issues of source material, and the war concludes around issue 78. That leaves substantial ground to cover.