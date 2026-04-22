David Wilcock, Ancient Aliens Researcher, Is Being Mourned After A Death Near His Colorado Home

A man died by suicide on the morning of April 20, 2026 near Nederland, Colorado, and tributes for David Wilcock, the author, paranormal researcher and recurring guest on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, have spread widely online since.

Boulder County authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the person who died.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (Case No. 26-01788) received a 911 call at 10:44 a.m. on April 20 reporting an unknown emergency at a residence in the 1400 block of Ridge Road, northeast of Nederland.

The emergency communications specialist noted indicators suggesting the caller may have been in a mental health crisis.

Deputies arrived at 11:02 a.m. and made contact with an adult male outside the residence who was in possession of a weapon.

Within minutes of deputies’ arrival, the man used the weapon on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other individuals were present. There was no ongoing threat to the public.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting a joint investigation with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office has not publicly released an identity. That release typically follows formal identification and notification of next of kin.

What Did Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Say About This Incident?

The story moved from local incident to national trending topic when U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) posted a tribute on X on April 21.

“We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock,” she wrote. “We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted. John 8:32,” a reference to the Bible verse “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

https://twitter.com/RepLuna/status/2046760674458488913

Luna is a sitting member of Congress and leads the House Oversight Task Force on declassification of federal secrets.

She is a member of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Caucus and has been a vocal advocate for government UFO disclosure.

Her public post is the closest thing to an official confirmation that has emerged, though she is not an authority on identity in a death investigation and did not cite a source.

In a separate post, Luna broadened the context of her concern:

“If you are feeling uneasy about the amount of scientists that have gone missing, died, and recent suicides ref those scientists and others you are correct in your intuition. Something is up.”

Neither Wilcock’s family nor any official representative of his estate has publicly confirmed his death as of publication.

The Boulder County coroner’s office has not released an official identification.

Who Was David Wilcock?

David Wilcock was born March 8, 1973, and lived in Nederland, Colorado, the same mountain community northeast of which the incident occurred.

He built a large following over two decades as a writer, lecturer and media personality in the UFO disclosure and paranormal research communities.

He appeared repeatedly on Ancient Aliens, the History Channel documentary series that explores theories about extraterrestrial influence on human history and civilization.

He hosted Wisdom Teachings with David Wilcock on Gaia TV beginning in 2013, a long-running series in which he discussed topics including consciousness, hidden history and what he described as suppressed scientific knowledge.

He accumulated more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube.

His published books included The Source Field Investigations, The Synchronicity Key and The Ascension Mysteries, which advanced theories about cosmic cycles, consciousness evolution and what he framed as a coming global transformation.

He was also known for claiming to be the reincarnation of Edgar Cayce, the early 20th century American mystic and clairvoyant known as “the sleeping prophet.”

Within UFO and disclosure communities, Wilcock was a prominent and polarizing figure, taken seriously by millions of followers who found his research compelling, and criticized by others for promoting claims that could not be independently verified.

His reach was genuinely large. His YouTube channel, his Gaia TV series and his books together gave him an audience that crossed into mainstream awareness in ways that most researchers in his space did not achieve.

What Remains Unknown?

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death and release the identity of the deceased once family notification is complete.

Until that release, the connection between the April 20 incident and David Wilcock remains based on Rep. Luna’s social media post, the geographic proximity of the incident to his known residence, and the tributes circulating from people in his professional community, not from official confirmation.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988.