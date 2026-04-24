Makai Lemon Just Had The Best Draft Night Interview After Having The Worst Combine Interview

Makai Lemon spent two months as the most talked-about pre-draft character question in the NFL, a receiver so physically gifted that scouts couldn’t stop watching his tape and so behaviorally confusing at the NFL Combine that four teams reportedly removed him from their draft boards entirely.

On the night of April 23, 2026, the Philadelphia Eagles answered that question for everyone by trading up to select him No. 20 overall.

Lemon’s reaction on camera, “They getting a DAWG!,” was the most animated anyone had seen him in public since the whole thing started.

Here is everything that happened, from the combine to draft night.

What Did Lemon Do To Gain Attention At The Combine?

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine media availability session was held on February 27 in Indianapolis.

Makai Lemon, USC junior, 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, projected first-round pick, sat down to meet with journalists and answer the standard questions. Who he models his game after, what he expects from the NFL, what kind of player he is.

The content of his answers was fine. What spread across the internet was everything else.

Lemon’s body language throughout the session was, to put it charitably, unusual. He slouched at the podium.

He shifted side to side constantly, unable to stay still. His eye contact with reporters was intense to the point of being unsettling, described across multiple accounts as an almost fixed stare.

His demeanor was nearly silent between answers, which combined with the physical restlessness created an impression that was difficult for observers to categorize.

WHA THE HELL WAS GOING ON WITH MAKAI LEMON AT THE COMBINE TODAY.



😳😳😳



WTF.



pic.twitter.com/T2STOUAzEK — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 27, 2026

When asked which NFL wide receiver he models his game after, he answered “Probably say Amon-Ra St. Brown.” The answer wasn’t the problem. The delivery, the posture, and the overall vibe were what went viral.

An analyst named Fehoko put it bluntly after speaking to a scout:

“I talked to a scout just now who said he didn’t know what Makai Lemon’s motive was behind his combine interviews but whoever advised the kid needs to be fired. ‘Absolutely bombed it’ word for word.”

Reporter Chris Nimbley confirmed through multiple league sources that the in-person team interviews in Indianapolis were described as “a disaster,” sources agreeing that Lemon “did not come across well.” Four teams were reported to have taken him off their boards entirely as a result.

Some people on social media went further and speculated that Lemon was deliberately tanking his own draft stock for reasons unknown.

That theory was never supported by anything concrete, but the fact that it circulated widely says something about how strange the whole thing looked.

Lemon’s On-Field Success Overshadowed By Weird Interview

For context on why this mattered so much, the NFL Combine is not just a workout.

The athletic testing, the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the route running, gets the headlines.

Teams spend enormous resources on the interview process because the NFL is a high-pressure professional environment and teams want to understand who a player is before committing a first-round pick and a rookie contract to them.

A player who tests well and interviews well moves up. A player who tests well and interviews poorly creates a question mark that some teams are willing to live with and others are not.

Lemon’s on-field work at the combine was strong. He participated in the receiver drills, the gauntlet and the catching work, skipping the timed 40 and the three-cone in favor of running at USC’s Pro Day two weeks later, a common strategy for polished receivers who want to control their testing conditions. He ran a 4.46 at USC’s Pro Day on March 12.

His catching grade was an A-minus. Per Todd McShay at The Ringer, Lemon posted three or more yards per route run against both man and zone coverage in 2025, a threshold only five other receivers drafted since 2021 have met. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jaylen Waddle, Dee Eskridge, Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith.

McShay described Lemon’s catch rate as one of his superpowers, one true drop in all of 2025.

The talent was never the question. What four teams took off their boards was the interview.

His Apology The Day Before The Draft

On April 22, the day before the draft, Lemon addressed the combine interview for the first time directly with reporters in Pittsburgh.

He did not defend it. “It was a learning experience, definitely,” he said. “How to carry myself more professionally. I definitely didn’t expect it to look like that, but I’ll learn from it and be better moving forward.”

On the theory that he was deliberately hurting his own stock:

“That’s for them to talk about. I ain’t got nothing. I can’t really tell them what to say and stuff like that. I know what I did as a person, as a player, and the teams know what’s going on.”

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan had already offered a different data point on April 20. Their private one-on-one interview with Lemon had been nothing like the combine press conference.

“He was outstanding,” Khan said. “He really was. We had a chance to meet him in Indianapolis and then he was here and spent some quality time with him. It was excellent time spent.”

Draft Night And The Steelers Phone Call

The 2026 NFL Draft first round unfolded in Pittsburgh on April 23. Lemon was the third wide receiver off the board, behind Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, and was selected No. 20 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was widely expected to go significantly earlier than 20. The Eagles moved to get him, trading No. 23 overall and two fourth-round picks to the Dallas Cowboys for No. 20 plus a 2027 seventh.

The best part of the story happened before the pick was even announced. The Pittsburgh Steelers were holding the No. 21 pick and had decided Lemon was their guy. They called him. Lemon answered.

He was on the phone with the Steelers, expecting to hear that Pittsburgh was about to select him, when his phone kept ringing. He looked at the screen. It was the Eagles.

Philadelphia had secretly traded up ahead of Pittsburgh, they now held No. 20, and were trying to reach Lemon to tell him he was an Eagle. Lemon was still on the phone with the Steelers when this was happening.

“Yeah, first I answered the phone, and it was the Steelers,” Lemon said via NBC Sports. “And then my phone kept ringing. I look, and it’s the Eagles. They traded up, and then they were going to pick me. I feel like everything happened for a reason.”

The Steelers, now without their target and without the pick they used to have, selected a tackle at No. 21.

Lemon’s Reaction To Eagles Drafting Him Goes Viral

When Lemon was picked and walked to the ESPN cameras, the man who had slouched nearly motionless at a podium in Indianapolis for two months showed up in full, “They getting a DAWG!”

The Eagles, who also roasted Pittsburgh on social media for losing Lemon to them at the last second, had found themselves a receiver.

The context for why Philadelphia wanted him even at No. 20: A.J. Brown is widely expected to be traded to the New England Patriots after June 1, the Eagles have been managing his departure all offseason.

TRENDING: #Eagles first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon has gone viral for his interview after he was drafted.



Lemon was originally projected to be a top 10 pick, but fell significantly due to his attitude and the way he portrayed himself in public.



👀 pic.twitter.com/MTlktumG1M — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 24, 2026

Lemon, who runs primarily from the slot and posted three-plus yards per route run against every coverage type, is not a like-for-like replacement, but he is a legitimate first-round talent who the defending Super Bowl champions were clearly comfortable paying up for.

Whether the combine interview chaos was nervousness, personality, bad advice or something else entirely, the Eagles decided none of it outweighed the tape.

Four teams took him off their boards. Philadelphia traded up to get him. Makai Lemon is a Philadelphia Eagle, and he appears to have had something to say about it all along.