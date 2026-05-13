Alex Murdaugh Murder Conviction Overturned And A New Trial Is Ordered

The South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Alex Murdaugh’s double murder convictions on Wednesday May 13, 2026, in a unanimous 5-0 ruling that found the 2023 trial was corrupted by the improper conduct of the county clerk who managed the jury, and ordered a new trial in the killings of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

“Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice,” the court wrote in its opinion, referring to Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca “Becky” Hill. The court described her conduct as “breathtaking and disgraceful” and called it “unprecedented in South Carolina.”

The five justices found that Hill had “egregiously attacked Murdaugh’s credibility and his defense” through improper comments to jurors during the trial, comments that essentially told them not to trust Murdaugh and to find him guilty.

“Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial,” the justices wrote.

The ruling does not free Alex Murdaugh. He is currently serving a 40-year federal sentence and a concurrent 27-year state sentence after pleading guilty to stealing approximately $12 million from his clients in a sprawling financial crimes case.

He will remain in custody regardless of what happens with the murder charges. A new murder trial has been ordered but no date has been set.

What Did Becky Hill Do And Why Did The Court Find It Disqualifying?

Rebecca Hill served as the Colleton County Clerk of Court during the six-week Murdaugh murder trial, an elected official whose position made her a respected figure in the eyes of the jury pool drawn from that same county.

The specific power of that position is exactly what the Supreme Court identified as the source of the problem.

During the trial, Hill made comments to jurors outside the presence of the judge and attorneys for either side.

The comment most specifically cited in the court’s analysis was “watch his body language,” a remark directed at jurors during Murdaugh’s testimony, clearly implying that his physical presence on the stand was evidence of guilt rather than innocence.

She also reportedly urged jurors not to be fooled or convinced by his defense.

The court found that by making those comments, Hill “essentially implored the jurors to find him guilty,” the ultimate issue the jury was supposed to decide without outside influence.

The specific concern the court raised about Hill’s position is worth understanding.

Hill was not a random person who whispered in a hallway. She was the county clerk, an elected official in Colleton County, overseeing the trial and the jury. She was drawn from the same community as the jurors.

She held institutional authority in the space where the trial was taking place.

When she told jurors to watch Murdaugh’s body language or implied they should not be swayed by his defense, she was not just some bystander making an inappropriate comment.

She was a figure of institutional authority in the exact environment where the jury was being asked to make an impartial decision.

Not all jurors reported hearing her comments. A few confirmed them in affidavits and testimony.

The majority said they did not hear them. That mixed record was the foundation on which the post-trial court had denied the new trial request in 2024, retired South Carolina Chief Justice Jean Toal found that while Hill made improper comments, was not credible and was “attracted by the siren call of celebrity,” those comments had not demonstrably influenced the verdict.

The Supreme Court overruled that finding. It determined that Hill’s conduct was serious enough to create a presumption of prejudice that the prosecution then had the burden of rebutting, and that the prosecution could not overcome.

The point is not whether every juror heard every comment.

The point is that the clerk of court was communicating to jurors about the guilt of the defendant outside of any proper legal channel, and that the fundamental fairness of the trial could not survive that.

The Tell-All Book And What It Reveals About Hill’s Motives

Becky Hill’s conduct during the trial did not exist in isolation. After Murdaugh’s conviction, she wrote a tell-all book about the trial.

The Supreme Court’s characterization of her as “attracted by the siren call of celebrity,” borrowed from Chief Justice Toal’s post-trial findings, points to something important about what was happening around the edges of the Murdaugh trial.

The Murdaugh case was not just a murder trial. It was one of the most closely watched true crime sagas in recent American history, a story involving a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty, the deaths of two family members, a subsequent series of revelations about financial fraud, an alleged suicide-for-hire plot, drug addiction and the comprehensive collapse of a powerful man’s carefully constructed public life.

The case generated documentaries, podcasts and books. It attracted national and international media attention.

Hill was an elected official who managed the trial of one of the most watched cases in the country.

She subsequently wrote a book about that experience.

The Supreme Court’s characterization of her as someone who was drawn toward celebrity rather than toward the professional obligations of her office is the court’s polite way of saying that she prioritized her own interest in the spectacle over the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

Hill was subsequently charged with perjury, obstruction of justice and misconduct.

She pleaded guilty to criminal charges for showing sealed court exhibits to a photographer and lying about it in court. She was sentenced to one year of probation.

The woman whose conduct just resulted in one of the most dramatic true crime trial reversals in recent memory received one year of probation for her own criminal conduct in connection with it.

That contrast will generate its own discussion in the days ahead.

The Financial Crimes Evidence Question

The Supreme Court’s ruling addressed a second issue beyond the clerk’s conduct, the scope of the financial crimes evidence at trial.

The court weighed in on this specifically to provide guidance for any future retrial.

The prosecution’s theory of Murdaugh’s motive was that he killed his wife and son in June 2021 to create a distraction from and generate sympathy around what he knew was an impending revelation of his financial crimes.

To establish that motive, prosecutors called witnesses to testify extensively about his history of stealing from clients, misappropriating funds and running financial schemes across his legal career.

The court found that the prosecution went “far too long and far too deep” into that financial crimes evidence.

The State spent 12.5 hours of testimony across ten days establishing Murdaugh’s financial misconduct, evidence that the court said could have established the same motive point “in a fraction of that time.”

The suggestion is that the volume and detail of the financial crimes testimony went beyond establishing motive and crossed into character assassination, giving the jury extensive evidence of Murdaugh’s dishonesty that was not strictly relevant to whether he committed the murders.

The court did not rule that financial crimes evidence cannot be used in a retrial. It found that some such evidence was appropriate to establish motive.

It provided the guidance that a future trial court will need when determining how much of it to allow in, and in doing so, essentially told prosecutors that a second trial will look different from the first.

Alex Murdaugh And The Case That Fascinated Everyone

Alex Murdaugh, 57, came from the kind of South Carolina legal dynasty that the word “prominent” was invented for.

His father, grandfather and great-grandfather served as the local solicitor, prosecutor, in Hampton County consecutively from 1920 to 2006.

Murdaugh himself was a partner at a powerful personal injury law firm that bore his family’s name. He was, by every external measure, one of the most connected and respected attorneys in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

The killings of his wife Maggie and son Paul on June 7, 2021, at the family’s Colleton County property, first appeared to be a family tragedy.

What followed was something else entirely. The investigation into the deaths revealed the financial crimes that prosecutors would later use as the murder’s motive, years of stealing from clients, misappropriating settlement funds, running schemes that eventually totaled approximately $12 million in stolen money.

There was also the alleged suicide-for-hire plot, Murdaugh allegedly arranged for a man to shoot him so that his surviving son could collect a life insurance policy, and the subsequent drug addiction.

Murdaugh ultimately resigned from his law firm, entered rehabilitation, was disbarred and eventually pleaded guilty to dozens of financial crimes in both state and federal court.

Through all of it, he maintained that he did not kill his wife and son. The jury at his 2023 murder trial did not believe him.

The South Carolina Supreme Court has now said that jury’s conclusion came in a trial that was not fair.

What happened on June 7, 2021 at the Murdaugh property will now be decided again, when, by whom and under what evidentiary constraints are questions that prosecutors and the courts have not yet answered.