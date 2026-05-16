Bank Of America 7-Eleven Settlement Is Paying Out $2.25 Million And You May Have Until June 29 To Claim Yours

Bank of America has agreed to pay $2.25 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging it charged customers multiple out-of-network fees during a single ATM balance inquiry at 7-Eleven stores, and if you had a Bank of America account and used one of those ATMs between May 2018 and November 2021, there is a chance you are entitled to money from that settlement.

The case is Schertzer, et al. v. Bank of America N.A., et al., filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

The settlement is currently open for claims. The deadline to file is June 29, 2026. Bank of America has not admitted any wrongdoing.

Here is exactly who qualifies, what you need to file and what to expect.

What The Lawsuit Alleges

The complaint at the center of this settlement is straightforward: Bank of America customers who checked their account balance at an FCTI-operated ATM inside a 7-Eleven store were charged two out-of-network fees instead of one.

FCTI Inc. is the company that operates the ATMs inside 7-Eleven stores across the United States, not ATMs owned or operated by 7-Eleven directly, but by a third-party company called FCTI that places and manages the machines.

When a Bank of America customer uses one of those machines, which are considered out-of-network for Bank of America, the transaction generates an out-of-network fee. That is standard practice and not what the lawsuit is about.

What the lawsuit is about is what happened next. Plaintiffs in the case alleged that Bank of America charged them more than one out-of-network balance inquiry fee during the same visit to a 7-Eleven ATM, effectively double-charging them for a single transaction.

The complaint alleged this constituted a breach of contract. Bank of America’s account agreements with its customers, the plaintiffs argued, did not authorize multiple fees for a single balance inquiry.

Bank of America denied wrongdoing and has not admitted to any of the allegations.

The $2.25 million settlement resolves the lawsuit without a finding of liability on either side, the company chose to settle rather than continue litigating, which is the standard approach in consumer class action cases where the cost and risk of litigation may exceed the cost of resolving the claims.

Who Is Eligible And The Specific Time Window That Matters

The settlement class is defined precisely. To qualify, you must meet all of the following criteria.

You must have been a Bank of America accountholder. You must have been charged more than one out-of-network balance inquiry fee during the same single visit to an FCTI-owned ATM located inside a 7-Eleven store.

That excessive fee charge must have occurred between May 1, 2018 and November 16, 2021.

You must not have already received payment by making a valid claim in the prior related case Weiss v. FCTI Inc., a separate lawsuit involving FCTI itself that has already been resolved.

That last requirement is important. If you filed a claim and received money in the Weiss v. FCTI settlement, you are not eligible to also claim in this Bank of America settlement.

The two settlements address overlapping conduct from different defendants, FCTI and Bank of America respectively, and you cannot collect from both.

The geographic scope is nationwide. Bank of America operates across the country and 7-Eleven stores with FCTI ATMs are found in virtually every major market, so the class of potentially eligible customers is large.

Current Customers Vs Former Customers

One of the most practically important details of this settlement is the difference between how it handles current and former Bank of America accountholders, and that difference determines whether you need to do anything at all to receive your payment.

If you are a current Bank of America accountholder, meaning you still have an active account with the bank as of the claim filing period, you do not need to file a claim.

The settlement administrator will use Bank of America’s records to identify current customers who fall within the settlement class, and your payment will be processed automatically based on those records.

You will receive whatever your proportional share of the net settlement fund comes to without having to take any action.

If you are a former Bank of America accountholder, meaning you had an account during the May 2018 through November 2021 period but have since closed it or no longer bank with Bank of America, you must file a claim to receive any payment.

Former customers are not in the bank’s current account records, so the settlement administrator has no way to identify and pay you automatically. You need to proactively submit a claim form by June 29, 2026.

If you are a former customer and do not file before June 29, you will receive nothing from this settlement regardless of how many times you were double-charged at a 7-Eleven ATM during the covered period.

How Much You Will Receive

The individual payment amount from this settlement is not yet determined. The settlement describes individual payments as a proportional share of the net settlement fund based on the total number of claims filed, meaning the more people who file valid claims, the smaller each individual payment will be, and the fewer people who file, the larger each individual payment will be.

The $2.25 million total settlement is the gross amount before attorneys’ fees, administrative costs and any court-awarded expenses are deducted.

The net settlement fund, the amount actually available for distribution to class members, will be smaller than $2.25 million after those deductions.

The final distribution amount per claimant will be determined after the claims deadline passes and the total number of valid claims is known.

This is consistent with how most consumer class action settlements of this type work.

The individual payments in ATM fee cases are typically modest, ranging from a few dollars to tens of dollars depending on how many times a specific customer was charged and how many total valid claims are filed.

The aggregate settlement value reflects the number of customers affected across the class period rather than the severity of any individual overcharge.

The Deadline You Cannot Miss And The Hearing Schedule

The claim form deadline of June 29, 2026 is the hard cutoff for former Bank of America customers.

After that date, the settlement administrator stops accepting claims and the distribution process moves forward based on what was received.

The deadline for exclusion and objection, if you want to exclude yourself from the settlement and preserve your right to sue independently, or if you want to formally object to the settlement terms, is July 7, 2026.

That date comes after the claim filing deadline, which means you can decide whether to file a claim first and then decide whether to object, but you cannot wait until after July 7 to do either.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for August 21, 2026 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

At that hearing, the judge will decide whether to grant final approval to the settlement terms. If approved, the distribution process begins. If the judge rejects the settlement or requires modifications, the timeline extends.

How To File Your Claim

The settlement website is OONFeeSettlement.com, that is the official site where the claim form is available, where the full settlement agreement and related documents are posted, and where you can find answers to frequently asked questions about eligibility and the filing process.

The claims administrator is Kroll Settlement Administration, the same company that handles claims administration for many major consumer class action settlements.

The mailing address for the settlement is Schertzer v. Bank of America, care of Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

The phone number for the claims administrator is 833-447-8321.

To complete the claim form, you will need your Bank of America account number, or the account number from your former Bank of America account if you are a former customer.

That account number is the proof of purchase required to submit a valid claim and is used to verify your account status and transaction history during the covered period.

The claim form is also available directly from the settlement administrator at forms.ksacms.com, the exact URL is on the OONFeeSettlement.com site. Fill out the form completely and accurately.

Submitting a claim form requires you to attest under penalty of perjury that the information you are providing is true and accurate.

Submitting a fraudulent claim is not only a legal issue for you personally, it also reduces the recovery available to other legitimate class members whose funds are diluted by ineligible claims.

The Broader Context Of ATM Fee Lawsuits

This settlement is one of dozens of class action cases targeting bank ATM fee practices across the past decade.

The specific conduct alleged, double-charging for a single transaction, is a category of complaint that class action attorneys have pursued against multiple banks and ATM operators as electronic transaction records have made it easier to document and prove excessive fee charges at scale.

FCTI, the company that operates the 7-Eleven ATMs at the center of this case, was the defendant in the related Weiss v. FCTI case that preceded this Bank of America settlement.

The two cases together address both sides of the same transaction, the ATM operator and the bank, for what plaintiffs alleged were coordinated or parallel excessive fee practices during the same period.

Bank of America’s settlement does not end its relationship with ATMs at 7-Eleven locations.

The covered period ends in November 2021, and the bank’s current fee practices at out-of-network ATMs are governed by its current account agreements.

Former Bank of America customers who used 7-Eleven ATMs between May 1, 2018 and November 16, 2021 have six weeks from today to file at OONFeeSettlement.com. Current customers do not need to do anything.