Seth Rogen Death Rumors Are Trending Again For The Second Time In Eight Months

Seth Rogen is trending on X as of Wednesday, April 29, 2026. He is not dead. He is 44 years old and alive, having celebrated his birthday just two weeks ago on April 15.

What is circulating is a fake death report published by a clickbait website with no journalistic credibility, designed to generate traffic by alarming people who care about the actor and sending them to a page full of advertisements.

Here is exactly what is happening, how to tell it is fake, and why this keeps happening to famous people.

What Did The Fake Report Say?

A website called PageShartt published a fake article with the headline “Seth Rogen, Known for his roles in Invincible and Paul Dies At 44.”

The article appears to be written like legitimate entertainment news, it includes real biographical details about Rogen, mentions his actual age, and references genuine film and television credits to make the claim appear credible.

It is not credible. It is entirely fabricated.

PageShartt is not a news organization. It has no editorial staff, no journalistic standards, and no accountability. It exists to publish fake celebrity death stories because fake celebrity death stories generate enormous amounts of search traffic.

People who see “Seth Rogen dead” trending search for it immediately, click on whatever link appears, and the site collects advertising revenue from those clicks.

That is the entire business model. The fake death is the product.

No credible news organization has reported Seth Rogen’s death. Not the Associated Press. Not Reuters. Not the BBC. Not CNN. Not Entertainment Weekly. Not Variety. Not The Hollywood Reporter. Not ESPN.

Not a single outlet with a functioning editorial process has published anything suggesting Seth Rogen has died, because Seth Rogen has not died.

How To Identify Death Hoaxes Within 30 Seconds

When you see a celebrity trending and want to know if a death report is real, there is a process that takes less than a minute and is essentially foolproof.

The first step is to check Google News. Type the celebrity’s name into Google and look at the news tab.

If a famous person died, the Associated Press, Reuters and every major news outlet would publish the story within minutes.

If you search Seth Rogen’s name right now and see nothing from AP, Reuters, BBC, CNN or any other established outlet, the report is fake.

The second step is to check the celebrity’s social media accounts. Seth Rogen’s X account and Instagram have been active with posts about his pottery work, which is his well-documented secondary passion, he has been making ceramics since 2017 and posts his creations regularly.

An active social media account belonging to the person is itself confirmation that the person is alive.

The third step is to look at the URL of whatever site is publishing the death claim. PageShartt.site is not a news website.

It is not a publication with an editorial staff. The domain itself, a string of words with no connection to any known media organization, is a warning sign visible before you even read the headline.

The fourth step is simply to check Wikipedia. The Wikipedia pages for living public figures are updated within minutes of genuine deaths by a worldwide community of volunteer editors who monitor them constantly.

Seth Rogen’s Wikipedia page continues to list him as a living person with a birth date of April 15, 1982.

This Is Not Seth Rogen’s First Death Hoax

This is not the first time a fake death report has targeted Seth Rogen specifically. In September 2025, a similar hoax spread on Facebook.

A “R.I.P. Seth Rogen” page attracted nearly one million likes before the claim was debunked. His representatives issued a statement at the time:

“He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

That September 2025 hoax used the same template as the current one, a fabricated biographical account, real details about his life mixed with a false death announcement, and an emotional hook designed to get people to share before they verified.

The only thing that changes between iterations of this hoax is the date and occasionally the alleged cause of death.

Rogen himself has addressed his own death hoax with characteristic humor on more than one occasion.

In 2016, he appeared on Billy on the Street with comedian Billy Eichner, in which Eichner told strangers on New York City sidewalks that Rogen had died while Rogen stood beside him in disguise.

The bit, called “Death Rogen,” generated viral attention because it illustrated exactly how quickly people accept celebrity death news without questioning it.

Rogen found it funny then. The ongoing repetition of the hoax has made it less novel but no less fictional.

Why Celebrities Keep Getting Targeted

Celebrity death hoaxes are a persistent feature of the internet because they work extraordinarily well as traffic generation tools. The emotional response to a celebrity death is immediate and strong.

People who grew up watching Knocked Up, Superbad or Pineapple Express feel a genuine jolt of concern when they see Seth Rogen’s name trending next to words associated with death.

That emotional jolt overrides critical thinking long enough to generate a click, and the click is all the hoax requires.

The celebrities most frequently targeted are those with broad name recognition and genuine emotional connection with audiences, actors whose films span decades and demographics, whose public personas feel familiar and likeable.

Rogen fits this profile precisely. He has been a recognizable figure in American comedy since Knocked Up in 2007 and Superbad the same year. His voice is immediately recognizable from Kung Fu Panda, Invincible, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and TMNT: Mutant Mayhem.

He has spent the better part of 20 years building a public identity that people feel warmly toward, and that warmth is what makes a fake death report feel urgent rather than dismissible.

The sites that publish these hoaxes operate in regulatory gray areas. They look like news websites.

They use the conventions of entertainment journalism, headlines, bylines, quotes, without any of the accountability.

They can be created and filled with fabricated content in hours and generate thousands of dollars in advertising revenue before they are identified and flagged by platform trust-and-safety teams.

By the time the hoax is debunked, the traffic has already come and gone.

What Is Seth Rogen Doing Now?

Seth Rogen is alive and professionally active. He is 44 years old as of April 15, 2026. He continues to produce television and film through Point Grey Pictures, the production company he founded with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg.

He remains a cast member on Invincible, the Amazon Prime Video animated superhero series in which he voices Allen the Alien. He and Goldberg have multiple projects in various stages of development.

He is also, as his social media suggests, continuing to make pottery. He has been a dedicated ceramicist since 2017 and has spoken about the hobby in numerous interviews as a genuine passion rather than a celebrity affectation.

He and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen have three pottery wheels in a studio they built in their garage.

His Instagram posts about his ceramic work generate significant engagement, and, apparently, occasional concern that the near-absence of his face from recent posts means something has happened to him. Nothing has happened to him.

Seth Rogen is alive. The report saying otherwise was published by a fake website. If you see it circulating, the appropriate response is not to share it, not even to correct it, because every share, including corrections, sends traffic to the page the hoax was designed to generate traffic for.

The best response is to note that it is false and move on. He is fine. He is probably making a bowl right now.