Voting Rights Act Ruling Strikes Down Louisiana’s Race-Based Map In A 6-3 Decision

The Supreme Court issued one of its most consequential redistricting decisions in years on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, ruling 6-3 that Louisiana’s congressional map, redrawn specifically to create a second majority-Black district, constitutes an unconstitutional racial gerrymander that violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The decision was written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by the court’s five other conservative members. Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

The ruling in Louisiana v. Callais significantly limits the circumstances under which states can use race as a factor when drawing congressional maps, and carries immediate implications for redistricting battles playing out across the country ahead of the 2026 midterms.

What Was Louisiana v. Callais About?

Louisiana has six congressional seats and a population that is approximately 30 percent Black.

After the 2020 Census, the Louisiana legislature drew a new congressional map with one majority-Black district.

A federal district court, citing Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, found that the map likely diluted Black voters’ political power and ordered the state to draw a second majority-Black district.

Louisiana eventually complied, passing SB 8 in 2024, a new map with two majority-Black districts.

A group of voters describing themselves as “non-African-American,” led by plaintiff Callais, then challenged the new map.

They argued that creating the second majority-Black district was itself an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, because race had been the predominant factor in drawing the district lines.

The Trump administration filed briefs supporting the challengers.

The case went to the Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments in March 2025, issued an unusual order for a second round of arguments in October 2025, and handed down today’s decision.

What Was The Majority Opinion?

Justice Alito’s majority opinion is built on a direct reading of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and the constitutional limits on race-conscious redistricting.

The opinion concludes that Section 2, properly understood, never required Louisiana to create a second majority-Black district in the first place, meaning the state had no constitutional justification for making race the predominant factor in drawing the new lines.

“Correctly understood, Section 2 does not impose liability at odds with the Constitution, and it should not have imposed liability on Louisiana for its 2022 map,” Alito wrote. “Compliance with Section 2 thus could not justify the State’s use of race-based redistricting here.”

The majority applied what it described as an updated and more demanding test for Section 2 claims and found that the Robinson plaintiffs, who had originally challenged the 2022 map, had “failed at every step.”

Their illustrative maps would have placed Republican Congresswoman Julia Letlow in a district with more than twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans.

Their racial polarization analysis, the court said, did not adequately account for partisan preference as a separate variable from race.

The court ruled that the totality-of-circumstances argument depended too heavily on the historical record of pre-Voting Rights Act discrimination rather than evidence of discrimination under current conditions.

The core principle of the ruling is that the Equal Protection Clause does not permit states to subordinate all other redistricting considerations to race, even when they believe they are doing so in compliance with federal law.

When race is used as the predominant factor in drawing a district, it is a racial gerrymander, and that requires the same constitutional justification as any other race-conscious government action.

Why Argument In Support Of The Decision

The Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection applies to all Americans regardless of race, and that includes the equal right not to have the government sort you into voting districts based primarily on the color of your skin.

The principle the court reaffirmed today is not a new one.

The Supreme Court established in Shaw v. Reno in 1993 that racial gerrymandering violates the Equal Protection Clause, that drawing district lines in bizarre, irregular shapes with race as the predominant factor is constitutionally suspect regardless of the political motivation behind it.

What Louisiana v. Callais adds is a cleaner answer to the question that has generated years of litigation. Can a state satisfy its obligations under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by drawing race-based districts even when doing so crosses the Equal Protection line? The answer, as six justices concluded today, is no.

Section 2 does not require unconstitutional action. Compliance with Section 2, properly understood, does not demand that states make race the organizing principle of their congressional maps.

This is not a ruling that denies Black voters the right to participate equally in the political process.

It is a ruling that says the government cannot sort voters into districts based primarily on race, a principle that applies equally regardless of the racial group being sorted.

The Equal Protection Clause is race-neutral. It protects everyone.

The Dissent And What It Got Wrong

Justice Kagan’s dissent, joined by Sotomayor and Jackson, argued that the majority’s ruling effectively guts Section 2 by reimposing an intent standard that Congress explicitly rejected when it amended the Voting Rights Act in 1982.

She accused the majority of “betraying its duty to faithfully implement the great statute Congress wrote.”

The dissent’s core argument is that Section 2’s results-based test, which asks whether a voting practice results in the denial or abridgement of the right to vote regardless of intent, should override constitutional concerns about racial gerrymanders in this context.

That argument conflates two separate legal frameworks. The constitutional prohibition on racial gerrymanders does not disappear because a state has a statutory reason for the race-based action.

Constitutional requirements are not waived by statutory compliance claims. The majority is correct that Section 2 cannot require what the Constitution prohibits.

What Happens To Louisiana’s Maps Now?

With the second majority-Black district invalidated, Louisiana returns to something closer to its 2022 congressional map, one with a single majority-Black district.

The practical impact is that one of Louisiana’s two currently serving Black members of Congress, who represents the district created under the invalidated SB 8 map, will face a fundamentally different district in future elections.

The decision arrives in the middle of a redistricting cycle that is already in extraordinary flux.

Virginia voters passed a redistricting referendum last week giving the Democratic-controlled legislature control over congressional maps through 2030.

Republicans immediately challenged it in court. Democrats had argued the Virginia case was motivated by the same principles that drove Louisiana’s original litigation, ensuring minority voting power is represented in congressional maps.

Today’s ruling from the Supreme Court changes the legal landscape within which all of those fights will play out.

Analysts at Fair Fight Action and the Black Voters Matter Fund had estimated before the ruling that a significant limitation of Section 2 could affect 12 Democratic-held House seats nationwide.

Whether that projection proves accurate will depend on how states respond to today’s decision and how lower courts apply the majority’s updated framework to pending and future redistricting challenges.

The Significance Of This Decision

Louisiana v. Callais is the Supreme Court’s most significant statement on the relationship between the Voting Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause since its 2023 decision in Allen v. Milligan, which had ruled in favor of a second majority-Black district in Alabama under Section 2.

Today’s ruling is in significant tension with Allen v. Milligan, and the majority’s framework will need to be reconciled with that earlier decision as lower courts apply both going forward.

What is clear today is that six justices of the Supreme Court have concluded that race-conscious redistricting, even when motivated by a desire to comply with federal voting rights law, must satisfy the same constitutional standard that applies to any other race-based government action.

The Equal Protection Clause does not have an exception for well-intentioned racial sorting. That principle, reaffirmed today, is the foundation of a genuinely colorblind constitutional order.