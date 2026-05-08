Breece Hall Signs 3-Year, $45 Million Extension With The New York Jets

Breece Hall agreed to a three-year, $45.75 million contract extension with the New York Jets on Friday May 8, 2026, ending months of uncertainty about the running back’s future in green and white and making him the third-highest paid running back in the NFL.

The deal, first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and confirmed by Hall himself on social media, pays him $15.25 million per year and includes $29 million in guaranteed money.

Hall’s post on X after the deal was announced said everything about what this moment meant to him. “Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL. This day really hit different for me man.”

The ACL reference points to October 2022, the lowest point of Hall’s young career and the moment that shaped everything that came after it.

He had been one of the most explosive rookies in the NFL through the first seven weeks of his first season, rushing for 463 yards and four touchdowns before suffering the torn ACL that ended his year.

Hall came back. He had his best professional season in 2025. Now he has the contract that reflects what he proved along the way.

How The Breece Hall Deal Affects The Running Back Market

The $15.25 million per year average makes Hall the third-highest paid running back in football, behind only Saquon Barkley with the Philadelphia Eagles and Christian McCaffrey with the San Francisco 49ers.

Those are the two most dominant offensive weapons at the position in the sport. Being mentioned in the same financial category as them is a statement about where the Jets and the broader NFL marketplace assess Hall’s value.

The $29 million in guaranteed money is the number that required the most negotiation.

Hall’s agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, secured essentially two full franchise tag values in guaranteed compensation, a meaningful floor of protection for a running back who has dealt with a significant injury and who plays one of the most physically punishing positions in professional football.

The structure has a specific quality that Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic flagged immediately after the deal was announced. The third year contains no guarantees.

That means the Jets retain the flexibility to move on after two years if circumstances change, whether Hall’s production declines, the team’s direction shifts, or the cap situation requires adjustment.

It is the kind of structure that makes the deal good for Hall in the near term, the guaranteed money flows early, and good for the Jets in the long term by avoiding the kind of contract that can handcuff an organization to a running back past his prime.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey had been direct about his intentions since February.

At the NFL combine, when asked about Hall, he said: “He’s a playmaker and we want to keep playmakers around on both sides of the ball. He’s a proven playmaker and a good player, a good person, so want to find a way to keep Breece around.” The deal that was announced Friday was that way.

The Uncertainty That Preceded This Moment

Hall’s path to this contract was longer and less certain than most players in his situation would have preferred. When the Jets extended cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a combined $250.4 million in long-term deals last offseason, Hall was not included.

He was entering the final year of his rookie deal without the fifth-year option that first-round picks receive, he had been a second-round pick, 36th overall, out of Iowa State in 2022, and second-round picks do not get that additional year of team control.

He was going to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

The situation generated genuine uncertainty throughout 2025. Hall was mentioned in trade rumors in the period leading up to last year’s deadline.

The organization was sending signals about its direction and priorities, and for a while Hall was not clearly in the center of them.

But Hall had his best professional season. He rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries, surpassing 1,000 for the first time in his career, and scored four rushing touchdowns while adding 36 receptions for 350 yards and a receiving score. Five total touchdowns.

A 4.4 yards per carry average despite running behind an offensive line that was not consistently dominant. The production made the trade rumors quiet and eventually made this contract happen.

The Jets applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Hall this offseason rather than letting him reach free agency, a move that guaranteed he would be in New York for 2026 at $14.293 million but left the longer-term question open.

Head coach Aaron Glenn and Mougey both said publicly throughout the process that they wanted to keep Hall. They had until July 15 to get a multi-year deal done. They got it done on May 8.

Who Is Breece Hall?

Hall was born on May 31, 2001 in Dumfries, Virginia and grew up to become one of the most decorated running backs in Big 12 history.

At Iowa State, he was a two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, an honor that reflected his ability to produce in a conference full of elite competition and against some of the most sophisticated defensive schemes in college football.

The Jets took him 36th overall in 2022 with a specific vision: a dual-threat running back who could carry the ball between the tackles, threaten the defense in the passing game, and provide the kind of explosive downfield potential that forces defensive coordinators to account for him on every snap.

The ACL in Week 7 of his rookie year interrupted the realization of that vision before it had fully developed. He came back for 2023, rushed for 994 yards and four touchdowns, added 60 receptions for 591 yards, and then surpassed those numbers in 2025 with his first 1,000-yard season.

His career numbers reflect the dual-threat profile that made him the 36th pick and that made this contract worth $45.75 million. In 56 career games and 50 starts, he has rushed for 3,398 yards at 4.7 yards per carry and scored 18 touchdowns.

Through the air, he has caught 188 passes for 1,642 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

A running back who has generated 5,040 yards from scrimmage and 27 total touchdowns across four seasons, including one he missed almost entirely due to injury, is not a player the Jets were going to let walk into free agency.

The Jets’ Rebuilding Picture

Hall signs his extension as the Jets continue the rebuild that Aaron Glenn began in his first season as head coach.

New York used all three of its first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on EDGE David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., investments in the infrastructure around Hall and the offense he anchors.

The quarterback situation has also been resolved. The Jets acquired veteran Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders to provide experienced leadership under center as the rebuild continues.

Smith, who found career resurrection in Seattle before his most recent stop in Las Vegas, gives Glenn an established starter who can operate the offense without the development timeline of a rookie.

The three-running back approach the Jets planned for last season, Hall sharing work with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, was disrupted when Allen suffered a knee injury and spent significant time unavailable.

With Hall now locked in for three more years, Allen and Davis figure into the backfield picture as complementary pieces around a clearly identified lead back rather than as potential challengers for the primary role.

Hall under contract through 2028. Smith at quarterback. Three new draft picks building the roster around them. The Jets are two years into a rebuild that now has its most important offensive piece secured.

Hall’s Reaction To The Deal

The text of Hall’s social media post deserves to be in the permanent record of what this contract meant:

“Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL. This day really hit different for me man.”

That post does something that contract announcements almost never do, it connects the professional achievement to the human cost that preceded it. The ACL in 2022 was not just a missed season.

It was a 24-year-old who had just started to show the NFL what he was capable of having that beginning taken away in the seventh game. The recovery. The return in 2023.

The trade rumors in 2025 when a player who had given everything to be at his best was not sure the organization saw his future the same way he did. The 1,065-yard season that answered every question that had ever been asked about him.

And then Friday. The call from Nicole Lynn. The numbers. The guaranteed money. The tears.

The ACL happened in October 2022. The extension happened in May 2026. Three and a half years from the lowest point to the contract.

That is the arc of Breece Hall’s NFL career so far, and the Jets just bet $45.75 million that the best of it is still ahead.