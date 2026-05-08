Dell Stock Surges To A Record High After Trump’s Supportive Truth Social Post

Dell Technologies hit an all-time record high of $263.99 per share on Friday May 8, 2026, surging as much as 14.6% in intraday trading after President Trump used a Mother’s Day event at the White House to urge the American public to buy the company’s products.

Trump’s words were specific and direct:

“Go out and buy a Dell. They’re great.”

The stock pared some of those gains but remained up approximately 12% by the time trading slowed, capping a week in which Dell gained nearly 24%, its best weekly performance in over two years.

Dell is now up 107% year-to-date. The company’s market capitalization has grown dramatically across a year in which its transformation from a personal computer and traditional server company into a dominant AI infrastructure provider has been recognized by the market in ways that its fundamental business results increasingly justify.

Here is what Trump said, why he said it, what Dell’s AI business actually looks like, and what investors should understand about the stock at its new all-time high.

What Trump Said And The Context Behind It

The presidential endorsement came at a Mother’s Day event at the White House on Friday morning.

Trump thanked the Dell family and encouraged Americans to support domestic industry by purchasing Dell products.

The comment was brief, “Go out and buy a Dell. They’re great,” and the stock market’s response was immediate and substantial.

The comment did not arrive in a vacuum. In December 2025, Michael and Susan Dell donated $6.25 billion to what the administration is calling “Trump Accounts,” a federal wealth-building initiative for children that represents one of the largest philanthropic commitments to a presidential initiative in recent history.

That donation established a visible and significant relationship between the Dell family and the current administration.

When a president thanks a billionaire donor by name and tells the American public to buy that person’s products, the connection between the two events is not complicated.

Whether Trump’s comment constitutes a formal endorsement, an expression of personal preference, or something else is a question that markets did not spend much time deliberating on Friday. The stock went up 14.6%.

The AI Business That Justifies The Attention

The presidential comment would not have moved the stock as dramatically as it did if Dell were simply a computer company.

The reason the endorsement landed with such force is that Dell is in the middle of a fundamental transformation into one of the most important AI infrastructure companies in the world, and the metrics behind that transformation are extraordinary.

AI-optimized server revenue at Dell surged 342% year-over-year in Q4 of fiscal 2026.

That is not a rounding error or a favorable comparison period artifact. It is the kind of growth that reflects genuine and sustained demand from hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprise customers who are building out the physical infrastructure that AI workloads require.

AI servers now represent 26% of Dell’s total revenue, up from a fraction of that percentage a year ago.

The backlog is the most forward-looking indicator of where that business is heading. Dell has a record $43 billion AI server backlog, orders placed that have not yet been fulfilled.

A company with $43 billion in unfilled orders for its fastest-growing product line at a time when the market for that product is still in its early innings is not a company with demand concerns.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh raised his price target on Dell to $260 from $215 on Wednesday, before Friday’s Trump-driven surge pushed the stock past that level to a new all-time high of $263.99.

Rakesh maintained his Outperform rating and positioned the upgrade around the same AI server demand picture that has been driving Dell’s stock throughout 2026.

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan provided a more conceptual framing for why the AI server market may be larger and more durable than current estimates suggest. Agentic AI, Mohan argued, “turns one discrete inferencing event into sequenced workflows, driving more inference events per task.”

That shift, from AI as a tool that performs a single task to AI as an agent that chains together dozens or hundreds of computational steps to complete a complex workflow, multiplies the compute demand per user and per task by factors that conventional demand models do not yet account for.

Bank of America’s price target of $246 was set before Friday’s move pushed the stock significantly above it.

How Dell Got Here

Dell’s transformation from a company primarily associated with consumer laptops and desktop computers into an AI infrastructure powerhouse has been a multi-year process that accelerated dramatically when the AI server market began growing faster than anyone had projected.

The company’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, the division that sells servers, storage and networking equipment, has been the engine of this shift. AI-optimized servers, which require specialized configurations of GPUs, high-bandwidth memory and thermal management systems to run the workloads that large language models and agentic AI applications demand, have become the fastest-growing product line Dell has ever had.

AI server sales are estimated to have reached approximately $24.7 billion in fiscal 2026 and could reach $50 billion by fiscal 2027 as demand tied to Nvidia’s Blackwell and Vera Rubin GPU cycles continues to expand.

Dell’s AI server operating profit margin has improved to the low double digits, still below the Infrastructure Solutions Group’s overall near 14.8% margin, but moving in the right direction as operating leverage, services attachment and improved supply execution offset the GPU-dominated bill of materials that has historically compressed AI server margins.

Beyond the AI server story, Dell benefits from what analysts describe as an impending global PC refresh cycle.

Enterprise PC fleets that were last updated during the pandemic have been aging toward mandatory replacement, and the arrival of AI-capable PC hardware, processors and on-device memory configurations that can run local AI inference workloads without cloud connectivity, creates a new reason to upgrade that conventional refresh cycles did not have.

Dell and HP are the dominant enterprise PC vendors in the United States, and a PC refresh cycle that coincides with an AI hardware generation would provide a second growth lever alongside the AI server business.

How Super Micro Helped The Rally

Friday’s Dell move did not happen in isolation. Earlier in the week, Super Micro Computer, Dell’s primary competitor in the AI server market — surged after forecasting quarterly results above expectations and easing investor concerns about a Department of Justice investigation that had weighed on the stock for months.

Super Micro’s guidance was read by market observers as a confirmation of the demand environment for AI servers across the sector rather than as a company-specific positive.

If Super Micro’s results are above expectations and its order book is strong, Dell’s order book is likely strong too.

The sector-wide validation from Super Micro, combined with the analyst upgrades, the broader semiconductor rally and then the presidential endorsement, created a sequence of positive catalysts that arrived within a single trading week.

Dell gaining nearly 24% in a five-day period reflects the compounding effect of multiple independent bullish signals rather than a single overnight move.

What’s Next For Dell?

Dell is scheduled to report Q1 FY2027 earnings on May 28, 2026, after market close.

Analysts at Seeking Alpha preview the quarter expecting a double-beat, revenue above consensus and earnings per share above consensus, with a likely raise to FY2027 guidance.

The consensus is built around continued AI server demand growth, improving margins in the Infrastructure Solutions Group and stable results from the PC business.

The stock enters earnings week at an all-time high following a week of extraordinary gains.

In that context, the earnings report is a moment of either validation, the fundamentals catching up to the elevated price, or correction, if the results disappoint or the guidance is not aggressive enough for a market that is pricing in continued acceleration.

Dell’s fiscal 2027 revenue target, per management, is approximately $140.6 billion, a 24% increase year-over-year.

The five-year compound growth rate from fiscal 2026 to 2031 is projected in the low-teens for the overall company and the high-teens for Infrastructure Solutions specifically.

At a low-teens forward price-to-earnings multiple, the stock is pricing those growth rates but not adding a significant premium beyond them.

Whether the Trump endorsement has lasting influence beyond Friday’s trading session is a question the next few weeks will answer.

The AI server backlog is real. The 342% growth in AI-optimized server revenue is real. The $43 billion in unfilled orders is real.

Those facts were true before Friday morning. The president saying “go out and buy a Dell” is what reminded the market to pay attention to them.