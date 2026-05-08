MU Stock Price Just Hit An All-Time High And Here’s The Reason Why

Micron Technology hit an all-time high of $683.09 on Wednesday May 7, 2026, as the AI memory shortage that has driven one of the most dramatic stock runs in the semiconductor industry’s history showed no signs of resolving.

The stock pulled back Thursday on a note from Bernstein flagging near-term demand pressure in the spot memory market, then bounced 9.3% Friday morning as investors processed the nuance between a temporary spot market softening and the structural supply shortage that has driven Micron’s stock up more than 700 percent over the past year.

As of Friday May 8, Micron is trading at approximately $646, down from the $683 all-time high but up sharply from Thursday’s low of $641.

The 52-week range tells the full story of what has happened to this stock: $80.20 to $683.09 in twelve months.

Mizuho raised its price target on Micron from $545 to $740 on Friday. At least one analyst has published a case for $1,500.

The All-Time High And What Drove It

Micron’s recent financial results show exactly why Wall Street is getting more bullish. In its latest quarter, the company reported $23.9 billion in revenue, up 196% from the same period last year.

Gross margins surged to 74%, compared to just 37% a year earlier. Net income margins increased to nearly 58%. Even more impressive, Micron expects revenue to climb to about $33.5 billion next quarter, with margins potentially reaching 81%.

Those numbers, 196% revenue growth, 74% gross margins, 81% margin guidance for next quarter, do not happen to mature semiconductor companies in normal market conditions.

They happen when demand so dramatically exceeds supply that pricing power becomes essentially unconstrained.

The product creating that dynamic is High Bandwidth Memory, HBM chips that are mounted directly on AI accelerator packages from Nvidia and AMD and that provide the bandwidth those chips need to run large-scale AI workloads.

One of the biggest drivers behind this development is Micron’s high bandwidth memory, or HBM, chips.

This chip is crucial to the operation of AI systems designed by Nvidia, AMD, and other major tech firms. Demand is so strong that Micron’s HBM supply for 2026 is already fully booked.

Fully booked for the entire year. Customers are now signing multi-year prepayment agreements, paying in advance for future supply that does not yet exist.

That is the behavior of a customer base that is genuinely worried about access to a critical component, not one that is shopping around for alternatives.

The Bernstein Note On Thursday

Micron stock took a tumble Thursday, falling 3% on a report from Bernstein highlighting trouble in the computer memory spot market. The Bernstein note warned of a specific dynamic.

Memory prices have risen so dramatically in the spot market that some original equipment manufacturers and module houses, the companies that buy memory components to assemble into finished products, are being priced out.

Prices have gotten so high that OEMs and module houses are being forced to reduce their purchases.

Near term, this could cause price hikes to decelerate notably into Q2 2026, potentially slowing Micron’s profit growth.

The deceleration concern is real and worth understanding. The spot memory market, where transactions happen at current market prices rather than under long-term contracts, is the most price-sensitive part of the memory industry.

When prices spike rapidly enough to price out some buyers, the spot market can reverse. That reversal does not necessarily signal weakness in the structural demand from hyperscalers building AI data centers.

It can signal that the pace of price increases is reaching a ceiling in some segments.

The stock fell 3% on Thursday as investors processed the note.

On Friday morning, it bounced 9.3% as the market reached a more nuanced assessment of what Bernstein was actually saying, which was not that demand is collapsing, but that one segment of demand is becoming price-sensitive while the core AI infrastructure demand remains intact.

The Technical Picture Bulls Are Watching

Micron is trading near its all-time high, sitting well above every meaningful moving average on both the daily and weekly timeframes.

Analysts describe the structure as about as clean a bullish trend as you will find in the semiconductor sector.

The stock broke through what had been a significant resistance level around $589, its prior 52-week high, in early May and has not looked back, reaching $683 before the Thursday pullback.

The next technical level bulls are watching is the question the Investing.com headline specifically addresses.

Having broken out through $589, the stock’s next major resistance is the $683 all-time high set Wednesday.

If it can hold above that level on subsequent trading days, technical analysts expect the next target to be in the $700 to $750 range — which aligns with Mizuho’s freshly raised $740 price target.

Analysts note an ascending triangle structure forming, with higher lows building underneath and clear horizontal resistance overhead.

Such a pattern in technical analysis typically resolves to the upside when accompanied by strong fundamental catalysts, and Micron has those in abundance.

The Analyst Target That Is Getting Attention

Mizuho’s Friday price target raise from $545 to $740 is notable but it is not the number generating the most discussion in the financial media this week.

That number comes from a TipRanks analysis asking whether Micron is heading to $1,500, a target that would represent more than double the current all-time high and would push Micron’s market capitalization past $1.6 trillion.

The $1,500 thesis is built on a simple but aggressive argument: if the AI memory supercycle continues at its current trajectory through 2027 and 2028, Micron’s earnings could reach levels that justify valuations multiples of current assumptions.

Micron earned $12.20 per share last quarter and is guiding toward $19.15 next quarter.

Annualized, that puts the stock’s trailing earnings run-rate at a level that would make $1,500 per share a roughly 20 to 25 times earnings valuation, not cheap but not absurd for a company growing revenue 196 percent year-over-year.

Whether those earnings are sustained or represent a cyclical peak is the fundamental question the $1,500 thesis requires you to answer correctly.

The Stock Split Question

Analysts at Motley Fool raised the stock split question in a May 7 article, noting that Micron has conducted three splits in its history and that at current price levels above $600, the stock is increasingly expensive for individual investors to purchase in round lots.

A stock split does not change the company’s value, but it does increase the stock’s accessibility for retail investors and can trigger additional buying activity around the announcement.

Micron’s last split was in 2000, at the height of the dot-com era.

The current run, with the stock gaining 707% over the past year as the company has benefited from AI’s insatiable demand for memory chips, has put the stock in a price range where a split becomes a natural consideration for the board.

Where The Broader Chip Rally Sits

Micron’s run is not happening in isolation. AMD led what CNBC described as an epic run in chip stocks not seen since the dot-com bubble burst.

The Semis ETF notched a record close this week. The entire semiconductor sector is experiencing a coordinated re-rating as investors assign higher valuations to companies with direct AI infrastructure exposure.

The dot-com bubble comparison is one that the most bullish voices in the room are eager to dismiss and the most cautious are quick to make.

The difference between the current chip rally and the 1999-2000 version, according to bulls, is that the current one is driven by actual revenue, Micron is reporting $23.9 billion in quarterly revenue, not projecting revenue that does not yet exist.

Bears note that valuations can overshoot fundamentals even when the fundamentals are strong, and that the dot-com comparison is useful precisely because the underlying technology was real then too.

What The Numbers Say For Today’s Buyer

Micron’s average 12-month price target across 39 analysts is $551.40, which represents approximately 15% downside from current levels.

Of those 39 analysts, 39 recommend buying the stock, while one suggests selling, for an overall rating of Strong Buy. The high estimate is $1,000 and the low is $249.

The gap between the consensus price target of $551 and the current trading price of approximately $646 reflects a market that has run ahead of where most analyst models projected it would be by the end of the year.

That does not make the stock overvalued, analyst price targets are notoriously conservative during momentum phases, but it does mean that buyers at current prices are betting that the consensus will catch up rather than that the stock will come down to the consensus.

The next earnings report is scheduled for July 1, 2026. Between now and then, the story will be driven by the data points that move semiconductor stocks between earnings seasons.

Quarterly memory pricing surveys, hyperscaler capital expenditure announcements, and the ongoing news flow from the Iran War and its impact on the broader inflation and interest rate environment.

The all-time high is $683. The stock is at $646 on Friday morning and climbing.