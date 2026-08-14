Actress Christy Knowings Dead At 46

Christy Knowings died Tuesday August 11 at a Los Angeles-area hospital at the age of 46. Her aunt Tyleah Joseph announced the news Wednesday on Facebook. Her manager Al Hill said in a statement: "Christy was a multi-talented lady. Whether it was singing, acting, dancing, she was always creating. Always professional and dedicated to her work."

Knowings suffered an asthma attack on August 7 that caused severe brain damage. She was placed on life support. Her family made the decision to remove her from life support Tuesday night. She died shortly after.

She joined the cast of Nickelodeon's All That in 1997, appearing in 32 episodes over three seasons alongside Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell and Nick Cannon — the Nickelodeon generation that defined children's sketch comedy in the late 1990s. Her recurring characters included Penny Lane and Jessica in the Whateverrr!!! sketch with Bynes.

She also appeared on Sesame Street three times with her twin brother Chris, had a role in the 2009 film Mother and Child and released a folk single called "To the World" in 2020.

Kenan Thompson wrote on Facebook: "Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!!"

Her death is the second loss among former All That cast members in 2026. Kianna Underwood died in January after a hit-and-run in New York City.