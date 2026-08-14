MTV Star Tyler Duckworth Dead At 44

Tyler Duckworth died Tuesday August 11 at his home in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He was 44. His mother Joni announced the death Thursday on Facebook. "My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined."

Police told People that officers were dispatched to his residence after a neighbor reported water coming through the ceiling.

He was found unresponsive in his bathroom. There are no signs of foul play. An autopsy and toxicology report are pending.

Duckworth first appeared on MTV's The Real World: Key West in 2006 and competed across six seasons of The Challenge, winning twice. He won The Challenge: Cutthroat in 2010 alongside Brad Fiorenza, Dunbar Merrill and Tori Fiorenza, and won Rivals in 2011 partnered with Johnny Bananas.

After his reality TV years he became a middle and high school teacher and was actively working toward a doctorate degree.

His last public appearance was at a Challenge Mania fan event in Minneapolis on July 31 — two weeks before his death.

He posted photos on Instagram on August 2 captioning them "The fans are what keep us coming out!" The Challenge showrunner Justin Booth called his death "remarkably untimely" and said the Challenge community was "gutted."

He was 44 years old.



