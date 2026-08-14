Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman, 59, has given her most detailed comments yet about the end of her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban in a British Vogue cover interview, describing a year of withdrawal, vulnerability and hard-won forward motion following the divorce that was finalized in January.

"Last year, I was quiet," she told the magazine. "I had other things going on. I was in my shell." She filed for divorce in September 2025 citing irreconcilable differences.

The settlement included an agreement that neither would speak badly of the other and both would encourage their daughters Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15, to love both parents.

When asked if the uncertainty of her future was frightening: "There was a point where I was very fearful and deeply vulnerable, which is exposing. And then at the same time I'm going, 'Well, I can either really not confront it and just curl up, or I can just go forward with an enormous amount of hope.'"

She compared it to her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise. "It's all new," she said. "Every time!" She described her approach to life as feelings-first rather than analytical, leading with her heart even when it lands her somewhere unexpected. "You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it's all going to be like and then it's not. You have to adjust. You adapt. The future, it's completely unknown to me right now."

Urban has not spoken publicly about the divorce.