'Reacher' Season 4 Drops On Prime Video Today

Reacher Season 4 dropped on Prime Video today, Wednesday August 12, at 3 AM Eastern with the first three episodes of an eight-episode season.

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, this time in Philadelphia instead of the small towns that defined the first three seasons. The show is based on Lee Child's 13th Jack Reacher novel Gone Tomorrow.

The setup: Reacher encounters a distraught stranger on a Philadelphia subway. The encounter turns deadly and pulls him into a larger conspiracy involving the government, a twistier, more psychological mystery than the previous seasons, according to those who have seen it.

Ritchson reportedly oversaw the fight choreography personally this season after feeling Season 2's action didn't match the books. He called the season a "labyrinth of fights." Early reviews suggest it delivers.

New episodes drop every Wednesday through September 16 when the finale arrives. The full eight-episode schedule runs August 12 through September 16. Season 5 is already filming, it will be based on Lee Child's 20th novel Make Me.

Also landing on September 16, the same day as the Reacher Season 4 finale: Neagley, an all-eight-episode spinoff starring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Reacher's recurring ally from Special Investigators Unit days.