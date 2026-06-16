B-52 Bomber Crashed At Edwards Air Force Base Killing All Eight People On Board

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber on a routine test mission crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert on Monday morning, killing all eight people on board and leaving a colossal blackened scar on the runway and the desert terrain beside it.

A pillar of black smoke visible for miles rose from the wreckage and aerial footage confirmed what officials said at a press conference hours later, there was nothing left that could be identified as a plane.

Col. James Hayes, speaking at a news conference at the base approximately 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles, did not use careful language about what happened. "Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a horrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans. This crash is deemed to be unsurvivable and, right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the families."

Eight people were on board. None survived. The crash is the deadliest involving a B-52 since 1982, when one went down at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento County and killed all nine crew members.

The investigation will take approximately six months. At the moment of Hayes's press conference, officials had no indication of what caused the plane to crash.

Who Was On Board

The eight people killed aboard the B-52 were a mixed crew, military servicemembers, government civilian employees and government contractors, assembled for a test mission supporting the Air Force's radar modernization program.

Boeing confirmed Monday evening that two of the eight killed were employees of the company. "It is with great sadness that we confirm two Boeing employees were among those on board. We are in contact with their families and are offering support," Boeing said.

The names of those on board will be released 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete. The process of notifying families was underway Monday afternoon as Hayes spoke at the press conference.

He asked that the public keep those families in their thoughts as they learn what has happened.

The specific B-52 involved, tail number 60-0061, a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, had been part of the ongoing radar modernization effort for some time.

In December 2025, the aircraft flew from Port San Antonio to Edwards after receiving an upgraded radar system as part of that program. Monday's mission was a routine test flight in direct support of the modernization program, one of multiple test missions that take place at Edwards on any given day.

The Aircraft And The Program It Was Testing

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is one of the most enduring military aircraft in history. First introduced in the 1950s, it has been the backbone of the United States' long-range bomber force for more than seven decades, through Vietnam, the Cold War, Operation Desert Storm, Afghanistan and the decades of American airpower projection that followed. The plane that crashed Monday was built in 1960. It was 66 years old.

The Air Force is in the midst of a sweeping modernization effort designed to keep the B-52 operational through the 2050s, a lifespan that, if achieved, would make the aircraft nearly a century old in service.

The modernization includes new Rolls-Royce F130 engines to replace the eight TF33 engines the aircraft has used since the 1960s, upgraded avionics and the AN/APQ-188 radar system that Monday's flight was testing.

In January 2026, the Air Force awarded Boeing approximately $2 billion to modify and test two B-52s equipped with the new engines ahead of a planned fleetwide upgrade.

Seventy-six B-52s remain in the Air Force's active inventory. The B-52 typically flies with a crew of five, two pilots, a radar navigator, a navigator and an electronic warfare officer.

Monday's aircraft carried eight, the additional three being the civilian government employees and contractors whose presence was required to support the test mission objectives.

The Scene At Edwards And The Investigation Ahead

Edwards Air Force Base sits primarily in Kern County, with its eastern end extending into San Bernardino County and a southern arm reaching Los Angeles County.

The hub of the base is approximately 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert, one of the most historically significant military aviation installations in the world, where generations of test pilots have pushed aircraft to their limits and where the Air Force and NASA continue to conduct test and developmental flights.

The crash happened at 11:20 AM local time. Emergency response personnel were on scene within minutes.

The airfield was immediately closed and all inbound aircraft were diverted. By Monday afternoon, the airfield had been reopened, but the base announced it would stand down all operations on Tuesday.

The ALERTCalifornia fire surveillance network captured the smoke plume on camera as it rose from the crash site.

Aerial footage from local television helicopters showed the wreckage area, a large section of blackened ground beside the runway, with residual smoke still rising and almost no identifiable aircraft structure remaining. The plane had burned almost entirely.

Hayes said the investigation into what caused the crash will take upwards of six months. No preliminary cause has been identified.

Test missions at Edwards occur multiple times daily and the B-52 had completed takeoff before something went wrong, precisely what that was and when in the flight envelope it occurred is what investigators will spend the next six months determining.

The Reaction And What Comes Next

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said he was "deeply saddened" by the disaster. House Speaker Mike Johnson offered condolences.

California Governor Gavin Newsom extended sympathies to "the entire Edwards Air Force Base community" and thanked the first responders who had arrived quickly at the scene.

The last B-52 crash before Monday was a 2016 incident at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, a crash that all seven crew members survived. Monday's crash produced no survivors and the worst death toll of any B-52 incident in 44 years.

Eight people took off from Edwards Air Force Base on a Monday morning in June on a test mission that had been planned and briefed and executed many times before across a fleet and a program that has been operating since the Eisenhower administration. None of them came home.

The investigation begins. The Air Force stands down Tuesday. The families are being notified.