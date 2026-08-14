Egg Recall Hits FDA's Highest Risk Classification

The FDA upgraded its July egg recall to a Class I, the highest risk classification, meaning there is a reasonable probability that consuming the product could cause serious health consequences or death, after confirming that 98 people across 17 states have been sickened by Salmonella Enteritidis linked to eggs produced by Midwest Poultry Services of Texas.

Twenty-six people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The recall covers nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs, more than 19 million total, produced at two Texas farms and sold under the Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Country Morning and Cal-Maine Sunups brand names at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana and Brookshire's stores in six southern states.

What to check: look for plant code P-1950 or 0840962 on the side of the carton with a Julian Date between 157 and 184 and a best-by date between July 20 and August 17, 2026.

If your carton matches, do not eat the eggs. Return them to the store where you bought them for a refund. If you already ate some and feel feverish with diarrhea or stomach cramps, contact a healthcare provider.