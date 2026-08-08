Google Pixel 11 Is Just Days Away And Here's What We Know So Far

Google's Made by Google event is four days away, August 12, 2026, in New York City, and the leaks have been thorough enough that the element of surprise is mostly gone. Here is what to expect from the Pixel 11 series.

Four models are coming, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The headline hardware upgrade is the Tensor G6, manufactured on TSMC's 2nm process, a significant jump from the G5, paired with a new MediaTek M90 modem replacing Samsung's modems, which should mean better 5G, satellite connectivity and battery efficiency.

The standout design detail is "Gemini Glow," an LED light array lining the camera bar that activates when you are speaking to Google's Gemini AI.

The camera bar itself sits behind a single sheet of glass. The Pro XL features a 6.8-inch 3,600-nit OLED display and an upgraded 120x zoom camera.

Leaked pricing shows the Pixel 11 holding at $899 for 256GB, the Pixel 11 Pro starting at $1,099 and the Pixel 11 Pro XL getting a $100 price increase across all storage tiers. Wide availability is expected August 20.

Pre-orders open when the event ends on August 12.