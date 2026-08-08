Tesla Model Y L Has Arrived And Here's What You Need To Know

Tesla has launched the 2027 Model Y L, a stretched, seven-inch-longer version of the Model Y that seats six adults across three rows and replaces the discontinued Model X as Tesla's family three-row SUV.

First drive reviews from Car and Driver, Edmunds and others landed this week and the consensus is consistent: it is the best Model Y ever built.

The Model Y L is currently available only in fully loaded Launch Series spec at $63,380 including destination, approximately $12,000 more than the standard Model Y Premium AWD.

That price undercuts the Hyundai Ioniq 9, Kia EV9 and Rivian R1S, though reviewers note those vehicles offer more interior volume. Tesla says Launch Series inventory is nearly sold out and cheaper configurations are coming.

What you get for $63,380: 496 horsepower from dual motors borrowed from the Model Y Performance, a 4.4-second 0-60 time, 325 miles of estimated range, adaptive suspension retuned for comfort, a 16-inch front touchscreen and an 8-inch second-row touchscreen, second-row captain's chairs with heating and ventilation, a third row with heated and power-folding seats and a 19-speaker sound system. Reviewers called the ride quality the best of any Model Y.

First deliveries are expected in September or October. Orders are open now on Tesla's website.