Brandon Aiyuk Posts A Wild YouTube Video Blaming His Ex-Agent And John Lynch For Contract Dispute

Brandon Aiyuk posted a three-and-a-half-minute YouTube video Saturday that moved the ongoing 49ers situation from bizarre to something approaching a different category entirely.

He said 49ers GM John Lynch showed up at his house uninvited. He called Lynch and his former agent "creepy predators."

He said Kyle Shanahan has "the temperament of a toddler." He held up a Commanders football.

He said he will never set foot in the 49ers facility again, with one exception.

"We is not cool. We won't be cool," Aiyuk said. "I will never be stepping in that building, except for on Oct. 19 when I come through with that belt."

October 19 is when the 49ers host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Aiyuk intends to be on the Commanders' sideline when he visits.

The video also included new context on the origin of the feud.

Aiyuk says he fired his agent, Ryan Williams, back in November, in part because Williams shares a personal and business relationship with John Lynch.

He alleges that after he fired Williams, things spiraled. "That agent really started this whole thing cause I fired his ass," Aiyuk said.

He also warned Williams not to contact his wife. Williams remains listed as Aiyuk's agent in the NFLPA directory.

Lynch's visit to his home, Aiyuk claims, was to apologize for Shanahan's conduct. The 49ers have not responded to the video.

The situation: Aiyuk tore his ACL in Week 7 of 2024.

He missed mandatory rehab sessions the following summer and the team voided the remaining $27 million in guaranteed money from his $120 million extension.

He stopped reporting to the facility in December. He has been on the reserve/left team list since. Veterans report to 49ers training camp July 25.