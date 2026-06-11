Chipotle BOGO Is Today Only And All You Need Is A Soccer Jersey To Get A Free Entrée

Chipotle is running a buy-one-get-one free entrée deal today, Thursday June 11, 2026, to celebrate the opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The deal starts at 3 PM local time and runs until close at participating Chipotle locations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The requirement is simple, walk in wearing any soccer jersey and you get a free entrée with the purchase of one of equal or greater value.

Any soccer jersey qualifies. Professional, amateur, national team, club team, youth league, Chipotle is not checking credentials.

If it is a soccer jersey and you are wearing it into the restaurant, you are eligible.

The deal is limited to five free entrée items per check, and each free entrée must be accompanied by its own jersey-wearing customer.

Bring four friends in jerseys and all five of you eat for the price of one each. The BOGO is in-restaurant only, no mobile ordering, no delivery, no online.

Kids' Meals do not count as an entrée purchase. The deal cannot be combined with Chipotle Rewards, coupons or other promotions.

Chipotle Rewards members who participate in today's deal will unlock an exclusive digital badge through the brand's Rewards on Repeat program, scan at the register to get it.

Chipotle is also releasing 53 limited-edition soccer jerseys available through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange, and is building a sweepstakes into the World Cup campaign with winners announced before the July 19 final.

The mechanics: show up after 3 PM in a soccer jersey, buy an entrée, get one free.

That is the whole deal. The World Cup opens today. Chipotle closes later.