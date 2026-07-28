Jamal Adams Is Signing With The Minnesota Vikings

Jamal Adams confirmed Monday night on X that he is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, posting "Year 10. #skol" and ending any uncertainty about whether the 30-year-old would find a 10th NFL season. ESPN confirmed the agreement. Terms were not disclosed.

Adams was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of LSU, spent three seasons with the Jets earning two Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro in 2019, was traded to Seattle in 2020 in one of the most expensive trades in NFL history, two first-round picks, a third-rounder and a safety, and then signed a $72 million extension with the Seahawks that became one of the most criticized contracts in recent memory as injuries derailed his career. He played just 15 games combined from 2022 to 2024.

Last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, after converting from safety to linebacker, he appeared in all 17 games, the most in years, recording 45 tackles, five for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

The Raiders signed Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean this offseason, leaving no room for Adams. Minnesota stepped in.

Vikings GM Nolan Teasley was part of the front office that brought Adams to Seattle. The Vikings have been waiting on longtime safety Harrison Smith's retirement decision. Adams will compete at linebacker under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has a reputation for deploying versatile chess pieces. Year 10 begins in Minnesota.