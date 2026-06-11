Coors Tallerboy Releases Today And Here's What To Know

Coors Light launched the Tallerboy on Thursday, a limited-release 18-inch double-walled stainless steel canister that holds three 12-ounce cans of beer stacked vertically, designed to keep all three cold and timed to coincide with the first day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It is available at shop.coorslight.com for $30. A first drop went live Thursday June 11, with a second drop on June 18 for anyone who misses out today.

The concept is simple and ridiculous in exactly the way that good World Cup marketing tends to be.

A normal tallboy beer can is six inches tall. The Tallerboy is three of them stacked inside an 18-inch tube.

It looks like someone fed a regular beer can through a machine designed to stretch things. The Coooooooors logo printed on the side communicates the premise immediately.

That logo elongation is the whole campaign. Coors Light based the Tallerboy around legendary Telemundo soccer announcer Andrés Cantor, whose signature extended "¡Gooooooooooooool!" call is one of the most recognizable sounds in world soccer.

The brand is stretching its own name, from Coors to Coooooooooooooors, the number of O's apparently flexible, in Cantor's honor across all its World Cup advertising.

The Tallerboy is the physical manifestation of that stretch.

It is also a double-walled stainless steel beer holder that keeps three cans cold through a penalty shootout if necessary.

"The Tallerboy is designed to store and insulate three full Coors Light cans at once, helping keep them cold throughout the celebrations, whether it's a last-minute winner or a penalty shootout," said Matt Carpenter, Coors Light's VP of marketing.

The cans are removed from the tube for drinking. The tube holds them cold while you wait for the next reason to open one.

There is also a sweepstakes running alongside the Tallerboy launch, fans can submit their own elongated goal calls for a chance to win prizes worth up to $10,000.

Two drops. Thirty dollars. Three beers. The World Cup started today.