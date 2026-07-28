Kendra Wilkinson Posts A Tearful Video About Being Fired By A Real Estate Client

Kendra Wilkinson posted a photo of herself crying in her car on Instagram Stories Sunday with the caption "When a client fires you… after all the work you put in. Ya, I'm struggling today, guys."

She then followed it with a video where she spoke through tears about how difficult her real estate career has become.

"I know that we're living in a world of struggle right now," Wilkinson said. "I know that, but it's hard right now. I feel like I'm doing everything right in my life. I'm raising my kids. I'm putting them first. I'm doing everything good. I'm a good person. And it's just such a struggle right now finding people to work with me, getting fired, people being rude and mean, it's taking a toll."

Wilkinson, 41, earned her California real estate license in June 2020 after walking away from her reality TV career and has been building her real estate business ever since, chronicling the journey on the Discovery+ docuseries Kendra Sells Hollywood for two seasons.

She recently represented luxury properties in the $6 to $20 million range in Malibu. The firing that prompted Sunday's posts came from an unidentified client.

Hours after the tearful posts she returned to Instagram with gratitude. "I want to thank you so much for the prayers and the well wishes and the thoughts and everything and all the positive messages I'm getting."



