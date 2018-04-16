Chris Farrell: The level of FBI and DOJ Corruption is Staggering









On April 13, 2018, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the DOJ Inspector General’s report that said former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe authorized a leak to the media.

Tom Fitton: Comey says Obama did not want Clinton Investigation





On April 16, 2018, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Fox and Friends First” on the Fox News Channel to discuss former FBI Director James Comey’s recent TV interview.











