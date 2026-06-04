Christian Watson Signs A $110.5 Million Extension With The Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers signed wide receiver Christian Watson to a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension on Thursday, $31 million signing bonus, $27.6 million average annual value, a deal that runs through 2030 and that extends Green Bay's wide receiver core around Jordan Love for the next five years. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal Thursday morning.

The contract arrives one year after Watson was on the Physically Unable to Perform list rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in the final game of the 2024 regular season. He missed the first six games of the 2025 season.

When he came back, he played the final ten games and caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns, 17.5 yards per reception, with his big-play speed intact, with four games of 80-plus yards, and proved that the ACL had not taken what made him special.

The Packers noticed. General manager Brian Gutekunst had said at the league meetings in March that he wanted Watson around. Asked Wednesday if he and the team were close to a deal, Watson said: "Yeah, that's the hope." Thursday it was done.

It is the second receiver extension Green Bay has completed this offseason. Jayden Reed signed a three-year, $50.25 million deal on April 24.

Watson's deal Thursday means the Packers have locked up their top two receivers for the long term on the same offseason, a significant statement about what the organization believes its identity is heading into the Jordan Love era.

Watson's Injury History

Watson's career has been defined by a combination of extraordinary physical tools and persistent availability questions.

At 6-foot-4 with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, he is the kind of rare size-speed combination that defensive coordinators cannot comfortably bracket with conventional coverage assignments.

When he is on the field, he stretches the defense vertically and creates space for every other receiver on the roster. When he is off it, the Packers offense loses a dimension it cannot replicate with anyone else currently on the roster.

The availability questions began almost immediately. He dealt with hamstring injuries in his first two seasons, 2022 and 2023, that limited his games played and the continuity of his development. In Week 18 of the 2024 regular season, playing against the Chicago Bears in a game the Packers needed to win to secure their playoff position, Watson tore his ACL.





The timing was cruel in the specific way that late-season ACL tears always are, a significant injury at the moment when a player is building toward a postseason, requiring a full offseason of rehabilitation and a missed start to the following season.

The Packers had a choice last September. With Watson on the PUP list and facing a long return timeline, they could have let his contract expire and evaluated him as a potential free agent. Instead, they signed him to a one-year, $11 million bridge deal, a financial commitment that said they believed in his recovery and wanted him under contract when he came back.

That bet paid off at 17.5 yards per catch and six touchdowns in ten games. Now they have made the larger bet, four years, $110.5 million, through his age-31 season, with the confidence that the version of Watson who returned from the ACL is the version they are paying for.

The Receiver Market

The $27.625 million average annual value of Watson's extension ranks 15th among NFL receivers by that metric, a position that accurately reflects both his talent level and the uncertainty that his injury history creates for any contract projection.

He is not being paid at the Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Ja'Marr Chase level, but he is being paid at a level that acknowledges he is a legitimate starter at a position where the market has accelerated rapidly.

The comparison that ESPN's reporting drew was to the Cowboys' franchise tag on George Pickens, $27.3 million, which places Watson's AAV at almost exactly the number that represents the cost of keeping a productive but not elite receiver for one year without a long-term commitment.

The Packers are making that cost the baseline of a four-year deal, which is the bet that Watson's ceiling is higher than what the tag number implies and that his health, at 27 coming off a strong return from ACL surgery, is a risk worth absorbing.

For Green Bay, the deal makes structural sense beyond the individual player valuation. The Packers' receiver room has been reshuffled dramatically this offseason.

Romeo Doubs, who led the team in receptions and yards in 2025 before leaving in free agency to sign a four-year, $80 million deal with the New England Patriots, is gone. Dontayvion Wicks was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The room that the 2026 season begins with is Watson, Reed and Matthew Golden as the primary three, with Bo Melton having moved back to receiver from his brief cornerback experiment adding depth behind them.

That room can develop around Jordan Love. The extensions for both Reed and Watson, totaling more than $160 million combined, mean the quarterback knows his receivers are staying.

The receivers know they are building something together with a quarterback who is in his prime. The organizational continuity that contract commitments create is not just administrative, it builds the on-field chemistry that separates good offenses from great ones.

Watson's Electric Second Half Of 2025

The ten games Watson played in the second half of the 2025 season, the ones that followed his return from the ACL and that justified both his one-year bridge deal and the four-year commitment that followed, were the most important games of his career.

Four games of 80-plus receiving yards. Six touchdowns. 17.5 yards per reception in an era when most receivers are generating yards through volume rather than explosiveness.

The statistical fingerprint of Watson's second half was the fingerprint of a healthy Watson, which is the fingerprint of a player who, when on the field, makes defenses account for the deep ball on every snap and makes third-and-long situations categorically different for Jordan Love.

The specific quality that makes Watson irreplaceable to the Packers offense is not his receptions total, it is his speed. He runs routes that other receivers on the roster cannot run because other receivers do not have a 4.36 forty.

His presence on the field as a legitimate go route threat creates underneath space for Reed operating in the slot and for tight end Tucker Kraft over the middle. Removing him from the lineup narrows the offense in ways that Defenses know to exploit and can adjust for.

Keeping him requires absorbing the injury history risk. The Packers decided in September that they were willing to absorb it for one year. They decided Thursday that they are willing to absorb it for four.

The re-arraignment is June 26. The extension is done. Gutekunst got what he wanted. Watson stayed in Green Bay.