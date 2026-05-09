Denver Airport Frontier Flight Hit And Killed A Person On The Runway During Takeoff

A Frontier Airlines flight headed from Denver to Los Angeles struck and killed a person who was walking across the runway during takeoff at Denver International Airport late Friday night, triggering an engine fire, an emergency abort and the evacuation of 231 passengers and crew members onto the tarmac.

It is one of the most extraordinary aviation incidents in recent American history and an investigation involving the FAA, NTSB and Denver Police Department is underway.

Frontier Flight 4345, an Airbus A321, was accelerating down Runway 17L at approximately 146 miles per hour at around 11:19 PM Mountain time when the aircraft struck the person.

An official confirmed to ABC News that the pedestrian was at least partially consumed by one of the aircraft’s engines, causing a brief fire.

The pilots aborted the takeoff, smoke entered the cabin and the crew executed a full emergency evacuation via slides on the runway.

Frontier’s statement said the airline is “deeply saddened by this event.”

The ATC Audio That Captured The Moment

Air traffic control audio obtained by ABC News and available through ATC.com captured the flight crew’s communications with Denver tower in real time as the incident unfolded.

“Tower, Frontier 4345, we’re stopping on the runway. Uh, we just hit somebody, we have an engine fire,” the pilot reported.

The tower asked for the number of souls on board. “We have 231 souls on board,” the pilot responded. “There was an individual walking across the runway.”

Moments later, as conditions inside the aircraft deteriorated, the pilot made the call that ended any ambiguity about what was going to happen next. “We’ve got smoke on the aircraft, we’re gonna evacuate on the runway.”

Flight data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft was accelerating through approximately 146 miles per hour at roughly 11:15 PM when the incident occurred and the takeoff was aborted.

An aircraft traveling at that speed during a takeoff roll does not provide time for reaction, avoidance or warning of any kind to a person on the runway.

What The Official Statements Confirmed

Denver International Airport released a two-part statement through its official X account shortly after midnight. “Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026.

There was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished by the Denver Fire Dept. Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal.

231 souls were on board. Emergency response and investigation are ongoing. The NTSB has been notified. Runway 17L will remain closed while the investigation is conducted.”

Frontier Airlines issued its own statement confirming the basic facts and the evacuation. It reads:

“As flight 4345 was departing this evening from Denver International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, the aircraft reportedly struck a pedestrian on the runway during takeoff. Smoke was reported in the cabin and the pilots aborted takeoff. Passengers were then safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution. The Airbus A321 was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members. We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities. We are deeply saddened by this event.”

The Denver Police Department confirmed it is assisting with the investigation but declined to provide further information given that it is an active investigation.

What Is Known About The Person Who Died?

The identity of the person killed on Runway 17L has not been released. What investigators have been able to establish in the hours since the incident is limited but significant.

A source briefed on the matter told ABC News that airport security was inspecting the east perimeter fence at Denver International Airport on Saturday morning, checking for gaps that might explain how an individual gained access to an active runway.

The source added that the person who was struck did not appear to be connected to any construction or maintenance work that was occurring in the area.

The intrusion, based on early investigative assessment, appeared to be unintentional, suggesting the person was not deliberately on the runway but had somehow gained access to the airfield in a way that was not authorized.

Denver International Airport is the largest airport in the United States by land area, covering more than 53 square miles with six active runways. That scale creates specific challenges for perimeter security.

A person who breaches the perimeter at the wrong location, in the wrong conditions, at the wrong time of night, can move from an unauthorized access point to an active runway without being detected by the security infrastructure that is designed to prevent exactly that.

What Happened To The 231 People On Board?

The evacuation of 231 people via emergency slides onto an active runway in the middle of the night is one of those events that aviation safety systems exist to handle and that passengers experience as something between terrifying and surreal.

Emergency crews from the Denver Fire Department responded immediately.

They extinguished the engine fire quickly. Passengers were moved from the aircraft on the runway and loaded onto buses that took them back to the terminal.

Reports from the evening indicated only one minor injury among the 231 on board, a remarkable outcome given the speed of the incident and the conditions of a nighttime runway evacuation.

The flight had been scheduled to depart at 10:39 PM. It was approximately 40 minutes late when the incident occurred at 11:19 PM.

The passengers had been on board the aircraft, past security and seated for a flight to Los Angeles that would have taken them there overnight. Instead, they were on the runway in the dark, evacuating via slides, while emergency vehicles surrounded the aircraft.

The FAA And NTSB Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed through spokesperson Jon Henning that it is investigating the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that it is coordinating with the FAA, Denver International Airport operations and local law enforcement to gather information.

Runway 17L, the runway where the incident occurred, remains closed. An aircraft as a crime scene, an accident site and a piece of physical evidence does not move until investigators have examined every aspect of it.

The closure of a runway at one of the country’s busiest airports has cascading effects on operations that will ripple through May 9 and potentially beyond, depending on how long the investigation requires the runway to remain out of service.

The investigation will attempt to answer several fundamental questions. How did a person gain access to Runway 17L at Denver International Airport in the middle of the night?

Where did the breach occur? Was anyone at the airport aware of the intrusion before the aircraft struck the pedestrian?

What does the sequence of events on the flight deck, in the cabin and on the runway look like in full detail? And what does the physical evidence, the aircraft, the engine, the runway surface and anything captured by the airport’s camera infrastructure, show about what happened and when?

The Context Of Aviation Security

A person walking across an active runway at a major commercial airport during takeoff operations is not a scenario that the aviation security infrastructure is supposed to allow.

The layers of perimeter fencing, camera coverage, lighting, ground crew activity and air traffic control coordination that surround an active runway at a major hub airport are designed to make unauthorized access essentially impossible.

When it happens anyway, as the events of Friday night at Denver International demonstrate, the result is exactly what Friday night produced: an aircraft traveling at takeoff speed, a person with nowhere to go, a collision, an engine fire, a smoke-filled cabin and an emergency evacuation of 231 people onto the tarmac.

No passengers died. The investigation into how this was able to happen at all is just beginning.