Dolly Parton Cancels Shows For Health Reasons And Here’s What We Know

Dolly Parton posted a video to her Instagram account on Monday May 4, 2026, that contained two pieces of news, a personal health update and the permanent cancellation of her Las Vegas residency.

She delivered both in exactly the way that anyone who has ever watched Dolly Parton deliver any piece of news would expect, with honesty, with warmth, with self-deprecating humor so specifically her own that it sounds like a song lyric, and with enough forward momentum to make clear that whatever is happening with her health, the business of being Dolly Parton is not stopping.

She is 80 years old. She is not well enough to perform on stage right now. She told her fans exactly what is happening. Then she told them what she is working on next.

What Did Parton Say About Her Health?

The video is brief and characteristically direct. “First, it’s concerning my health,” she opened. “And I have some good news, and a little bad news.”

The good news, “I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day.”

The bad news, “It’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level, because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swim-headed, as my grandma used to say.”

She did not name a specific illness or diagnosis beyond what she has discussed publicly before, kidney stones have been an ongoing issue for several years, and she has mentioned that her immune system and digestive system have been “all out of whack over the past couple, three years.”

On the kidney stones, she delivered a line that is genuinely funny and entirely in character, “Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee.”

She noted that her medications and treatments, while effective, create side effects that make performing at the level a stage residency requires physically unsafe right now.

“Swimmy-headed” was her grandmother’s phrase for it. She borrowed it because it described the feeling precisely and because reaching for her grandmother’s language is a thing Dolly Parton does, it keeps her connected to where she came from and it makes the person she is talking to feel like they are receiving something real rather than a press statement.

The Las Vegas Residency

The cancellation announced Monday was the end of a process that began in September 2025. Parton had been scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December 2025 as part of “Dolly Live in Las Vegas,” her first Las Vegas residency in 32 years.

Six shows at one of the most prestigious performance venues in the country, overlapping with the National Finals Rodeo, which brings an enormous country music audience to Las Vegas every December.

She postponed it in September 2025 due to health challenges and had the dates moved to September 2026.

At the time of the postponement she told fans: “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

She also missed the announcement of a new ride at Dollywood in September 2025 due to health issues, a notable absence from an event tied to her own theme park.

Both the Dollywood absence and the postponement were early signals of what Monday’s announcement made permanent.

The September 2026 dates she had moved to are also now canceled. The residency is not rescheduled. It is done.

She apologized directly in the video, not with distance or formality but with the specific warmth of someone who understands that the people who were looking forward to those shows feel a real loss.

The Grief Dolly Carried Into 2026

Monday, May 4, is not only the day Dolly Parton gave a health update and canceled her Las Vegas residency.

It is also, she noted in the video, the anniversary of something painful.

Carl Dean, her husband of 58 years, died on March 3, 2026. Their relationship was one of the more quietly remarkable in American entertainment.

Dean was famously private, almost never photographed, almost never discussed, almost never present at any public event associated with his wife’s extraordinary career.

He was a businessman who married a singer in 1966 when both of them were young, and he spent the next 58 years being married to the most famous woman in country music with what appeared to be genuine contentment at existing entirely outside the spotlight she occupied.

She mentioned in the video that the holidays, their wedding anniversary, and March 3, the day he died, had been hard on her.

Hard is a significant understatement for losing a 58-year marriage, but Dolly Parton’s approach to language has always been to say the precise thing rather than the overwhelming thing.

She received an enormous outpouring of support from fans after his death, something she described as meaningful and sustaining.

The health challenges she is navigating now have overlapped with the first months of grief after his death.

The video on Monday was the first time she addressed both simultaneously in public, the health and the loss sitting alongside each other, acknowledged and then set aside in favor of what she is building next.

Dolly Is Still As Active As Ever In 2026

True to her own self-description, “Lord, sick or well, that girl’s always promoting something. Well, that’s true, but that’s how you get it done,” Parton used the same video that announced a health challenge and a cancellation to describe three significant projects currently in active development.

The SongTeller Hotel and the Life of Many Colors Museum are both opening in Nashville in June 2026.

The museum is built around her life, her songs and her story, “Life of Many Colors” referencing her iconic song “Coat of Many Colors” about the patchwork coat her mother sewed from rags when Parton was a child, a garment she has described as the finest thing she ever owned because of the love sewn into it. Reservations and pre-sale tickets are already being accepted.

The Broadway musical, “DOLLY: A True Original Musical,” is in active development and scheduled to open in New York in fall or early winter of 2026. She said she is spending significant time writing and reworking it.

A Broadway musical about Dolly Parton written in significant part by Dolly Parton is a different thing from most jukebox musicals, which take a catalog and build a fictional story around it. She is building the story herself.

She is also running up and down to Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee that has been operating since 1986 and that she has expanded continuously in the decades since.

She describes herself as working, even while recovering. The swimmy-headed medications have not stopped the work. They have only stopped the stage.

Who Is Dolly Parton?

There is something worth saying about what Monday’s video actually represents in the context of an 80-year public life.

Dolly Parton has been famous since the late 1960s, over half a century of sustained public presence during which she has navigated the full range of what fame does to a person and an image.

She has been beloved and she has been underestimated and she has been praised and she has been satirized and she has come out the other side of all of it as precisely herself.

Her Imagination Library program has donated more than 200 million books to children worldwide, a philanthropic effort that operates entirely outside the spotlight of her musical career and that has changed literacy outcomes measurably in the communities it serves.

She has turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice and a statue proposed in her honor in Nashville, on the grounds that she did not think she deserved a statue while still alive.

She has been writing songs since she was a child in Sevier County, Tennessee. She has been performing them since before most of the people reading this were born.

She turned 80 on January 19, 2026, and celebrated it with a new rendition of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire.

She is dealing with kidney stones and immune system complications and the first year of grief after 58 years of marriage. She is swimmy-headed from her medications. She cannot perform on stage right now.

She is also opening a museum and a hotel in June and writing a Broadway musical that will open later this year. She made a funny video about it and posted it to Instagram.

That is who Dolly Parton is at 80.