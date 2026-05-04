Hantavirus Has Broken Out On A Cruise Ship In The Atlantic Ocean And Three Passengers Are Dead

Three passengers are dead and at least three others are sick after a suspected hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization confirmed Sunday May 3, 2026.

The ship is the MV Hondius, a Dutch-flagged vessel operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, currently anchored off Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, an island nation off the west coast of Africa.

As of Sunday night, Cape Verdean authorities had not authorized passengers or crew to disembark for medical care.

The WHO has declared the event a public health matter and notified global health authorities under international health regulations. One case has been confirmed by laboratory testing.

Five others are suspected. Of the six affected individuals, three are dead, one is in intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa, and two crew members remain aboard the ship requiring urgent medical care.

The outbreak is being described by infectious disease specialists as medically unusual and potentially significant depending on what investigations reveal about how the virus spread aboard a vessel at sea.

What We Know About The Three People Who Died

The first victim was a 70-year-old Dutch man, the first passenger to develop symptoms. He died on the ship itself.

His body is being held on Saint Helena, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic Ocean where the ship stopped during its voyage, awaiting repatriation to the Netherlands.

The second victim was his 69-year-old wife, also Dutch. She developed symptoms after her husband and was evacuated from the ship to South Africa.

She collapsed at Johannesburg’s international airport while attempting to board a flight to return home to the Netherlands and died at a health facility in the city.

A third person has also died. Details about the third victim have not been fully disclosed by authorities.

A fourth patient, a British national who became ill while the ship was traveling between Saint Helena and Ascension Island, has been confirmed positive for hantavirus by laboratory testing in South Africa and is being treated in intensive care in Johannesburg.

This person is not among the three dead. Two crew members aboard the ship were assessed by Cape Verdean health officials who visited the vessel on Sunday and determined they require urgent medical care but had not been authorized to leave the ship for treatment as of Sunday night.

Where Has This Particular Cruise Ship Been?

The MV Hondius departed Ushuaia, Argentina, the world’s southernmost city, located at the tip of Patagonia, approximately seven weeks ago.

The route took it to Antarctica, then northward to Saint Helena, then toward Ascension Island, and ultimately to its current position off Cape Verde, where it anchors today with its passengers and crew aboard and its most seriously ill members unable to reach land-based medical facilities.





The ship carries 170 passengers and 71 crew, including a single physician. Oceanwide Expeditions specializes in expedition voyages to remote locations, Antarctica, the Arctic, remote Atlantic islands, and the MV Hondius is one of its principal vessels for that type of travel.

The passenger profile of an Antarctic expedition cruise typically skews toward experienced travelers, often older adults, with the physical and financial resources for adventurous remote-location travel.

Why Experts Are Calling This Unusual

Hantavirus is a disease that infectious disease specialists associate with very specific environmental conditions, primarily rural or wilderness settings where humans come into contact with infected rodent populations. Seeing it aboard a cruise ship, even one that has traveled through remote areas, is medically unexpected.

Dr. Scott Miscovich, a family physician and the President and CEO of Premier Medical Group, told CNN that when he first saw the reports, he questioned whether there had been an error. “When I first read this, I thought that they were making a misprint,” he said.

He outlined two plausible theories for how the outbreak could have occurred.

The first is that the ship itself became contaminated with rodent feces or urine, the classic transmission route for hantavirus, in which a person inhales particles of dried rodent excrement that contain the virus.

A remote-area expedition vessel that has spent time in Antarctica and islands in the South Atlantic could potentially have carried rodents aboard without detection.

The second possibility is more significant in terms of its broader implications.

The Andes virus, a strain of hantavirus found primarily in Chile and Argentina, is the only type of hantavirus for which there is evidence of limited human-to-human transmission.

The ship originated in Ushuaia, Argentina, placing it in the exact geographic area where the Andes virus is endemic.

If one of the early cases contracted the Andes variant in Ushuaia and subsequently transmitted it to others aboard the ship, that would represent the kind of person-to-person hantavirus spread that has previously been documented only in limited, specific contexts in South America.

Miscovich said that if evidence points to human transmission in this case, it “will change the future of travel medicine and infectious disease and tropical medicine.”

That is a significant statement from an infectious disease perspective, and it reflects why global health authorities are treating this as more than a routine hantavirus exposure case.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a family of viruses carried by rodents, primarily mice and rats, and transmitted to humans through contact with the animals’ urine, saliva or feces.

Transmission typically occurs through inhalation of dried particles in enclosed spaces where rodents have been present.

It is not a common disease. Approximately 600 to 700 cases of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome have been reported in the United States since the first recognized outbreak in 1993.

The disease progresses in stages. Early symptoms, which typically appear one to five weeks after exposure, include fatigue, fever and muscle aches.

Some patients also experience headaches, dizziness, chills and abdominal pain. These early symptoms are similar to influenza and other viral illnesses, which makes early diagnosis difficult.

The disease then moves into its most dangerous phase. The lungs begin to fill with fluid, producing coughing, shortness of breath and a feeling of tightness in the chest.

The progression can be rapid. According to the CDC, more than one third of patients who reach the respiratory stage of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome die from the illness.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for hantavirus infection and no approved vaccine. Management is supportive, keeping patients stable while the body fights the infection.

Patients with severe breathing difficulties may need to be placed on mechanical ventilation.

Hantaviruses found primarily in Europe and Asia, rather than the Americas, produce a different pattern of illness called hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, which damages the kidneys rather than primarily the lungs.

The species of hantavirus involved in the MV Hondius outbreak has not been publicly confirmed beyond the detection of hantavirus in one patient.

The Gene Hackman Context

Hantavirus became more widely known to the American public in February 2025 when Betsy Arakawa, wife of legendary actor Gene Hackman, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome at the couple’s home in New Mexico.

Hackman himself died approximately one week later from heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

The couple’s deaths brought significant media attention to a disease that many Americans had not heard of, particularly the fact that hantavirus exposure can occur in residential settings, rodents in an attic, droppings in a rarely used outbuilding, a cabin that has been closed through the winter.

The MV Hondius outbreak represents an entirely different context, a moving vessel at sea, far from the rural and wilderness environments typically associated with hantavirus transmission, which is precisely why the scientific and medical community is paying close attention to how investigators determine the source and transmission pathway.

What Comes Next For Passengers?

The MV Hondius remains anchored off Cape Verde. Dutch authorities have been working to coordinate the repatriation of affected passengers and crew from Cape Verde to the Netherlands, but that process depends entirely on approval from Cape Verdean authorities who have not yet authorized disembarkation.

Local health officials visited the ship Sunday and assessed the two crew members requiring urgent care, but those crew members were still aboard as of Sunday night.

The WHO is supporting the response and has notified global health authorities under the International Health Regulations, the formal mechanism through which the organization coordinates responses to potential cross-border public health threats.

Laboratory testing is ongoing. Epidemiological investigations are underway to determine the source of the infections and how they spread.

More than 200 passengers and crew are aboard a ship anchored off the African coast with an unresolved outbreak of a disease that kills more than one-third of those who develop severe symptoms.

Three are already dead. The investigation into how this happened at sea is only beginning.