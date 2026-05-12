Eileen Wang, Arcadia Mayor, Will Plead Guilty To Acting As A Chinese Agent

The mayor of Arcadia, California has agreed to plead guilty to acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government, the Department of Justice announced Monday May 11, 2026.

Eileen Wang, 58, was charged with one count of acting in the United States as an illegal agent of a foreign government and resigned from the Arcadia City Council, and the mayor’s office she had held for exactly three months, within hours of the announcement.

She appeared in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles on Monday through a Mandarin interpreter, was released on a $25,000 bond, and is expected to formally enter her guilty plea in the coming weeks.

The maximum penalty for the charge is 10 years in federal prison.

Wang’s co-defendant, her former fiancé and 2022 campaign treasurer Yaoning “Mike” Sun, had already pleaded guilty to the same charge in October 2025 and is currently serving a four-year federal prison sentence.

The case places a sitting elected official at the center of one of the more specific Chinese foreign influence operations the Justice Department has publicly charged in recent years, a fake local news website that was actually a propaganda outlet directed by officials of the People’s Republic of China.

What Did Eileen Wang Do?

The conduct Wang admitted to in her plea agreement stretches from late 2020 through 2022, two years before she was elected to the Arcadia City Council and continuing into the period during which she won her seat.

Working with Sun, Wang operated a website called U.S. News Center that presented itself to the local Chinese American community in the San Gabriel Valley as an independent news source covering matters of interest to the region’s large Chinese-origin population.

It was not a news source. It was a propaganda operation directed by officials of the People’s Republic of China who told Wang and Sun what to post, when to post it, and sometimes reviewed content before it was published.

The specific examples documented by the Justice Department illustrate how the operation functioned in practice.

In one instance, a PRC official sent Wang pre-written articles through the Chinese messaging platform WeChat. One of those articles denied human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the far western Chinese province where the Chinese government has been accused by the United States government, human rights organizations and independent journalists of operating mass detention camps targeting the Uyghur Muslim population.

Wang received the pre-written denial, posted it on U.S. News Center, and sent the official a link to confirm it had gone up.

In another documented instance, Wang made edits to an article at a PRC official’s direction, sent the official a link to the revised article, and then sent a screenshot showing that the article had been viewed 15,128 times. The official responded, “Great!” Wang responded, “Thank you leader.”

In November 2021, Wang published an article specifically at the direction of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In communicating about the article with a contact identified as Chen, a third individual who was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison in November 2024 after pleading guilty to bribery and acting as an unregistered Chinese agent, Wang wrote that what she was posting was what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wanted sent.

She did not notify the United States government of any of this activity as required by federal law.

The Fake Fiancé And The Campaign That Followed

Sun is at the center of the story in a way that Wang’s attorneys leaned into heavily in their statement Monday.

Yaoning “Mike” Sun, 65, of Chino Hills, California, was Wang’s campaign treasurer when she ran for the Arcadia City Council in 2022 and became her fiancé at some point during or around that period.

The two had been in a romantic relationship. Sun had already been operating as a foreign agent for China. According to Wang’s attorneys, the web of influence began with that personal relationship.

“Events in Ms. Wang’s personal life, including her trust and love for apparently the wrong person who ultimately led her astray, require her to step away from public service,” attorneys Brian A. Sun and Jason Liang said in a statement. “She apologizes and is sorry for the mistakes she has made in her personal life. Her love and devotion for the Arcadia community have not changed and did not waver.”

The statement is careful and specific in its framing, the conduct is attributed to her personal life rather than her official duties, to a romantic entanglement rather than ideological alignment, and to the influence of a man who has already been convicted of the same offense.

The Justice Department did not contest the statement. The city manager confirmed that no city finances or staff were involved in the U.S. News Center operation.

Sun pleaded guilty in October 2025 and was sentenced to four years in prison. He is currently serving that sentence.

His guilty plea preceded Wang’s charges by months, and set up a case in which his cooperation with prosecutors likely contributed to the information that led to Wang’s charges being filed.

Just Three Months In Office

Wang was elected to the Arcadia City Council in November 2022 representing District 3.

In the city of Arcadia, a San Gabriel Valley suburb of Los Angeles with a population of approximately 56,000 that has among the highest concentrations of Chinese American residents of any city in California, the mayor is not directly elected by voters.

The position rotates among the five members of the city council, each of whom serves as mayor for a period during their term.

Wang was elevated to the mayor’s office on February 13, 2026. She had held the position for exactly three months when the Justice Department announced the charges on Monday.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg was direct about why that detail is significant. “Individuals elected to public office in the United States should act only for the people of the United States that they represent,” he said. “It is deeply concerning that someone who previously received and executed directives from PRC government officials is now in a position of public trust at all, but particularly so because that relationship remained undisclosed.”

FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge Patrick Grandy was more direct still. “All Americans should be alarmed to learn an elected official was brazenly spreading propaganda on behalf of the Chinese government. The FBI is dedicated to rooting out those illegally acting as agents of a foreign government as they do the bidding of America’s adversaries.”

Wang resigned the same day. The Arcadia city website confirmed Monday that she had vacated both her council seat and the mayor’s position. The city council will select a new mayor and mayor pro tem at its next meeting.

Why Monday And What It Has To Do With Beijing

The announcement came on Monday May 11, 2026, two days before President Trump is scheduled to travel to Beijing for high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday May 13.

Former federal prosecutor Lou Shapiro, speaking to ABC7 Los Angeles after the announcement, offered the most direct commentary on that timing. “I think there is no coincidence to the timing of that. I think he’s trying to use this as an opportunity to show them that ‘We are onto you.’ And that ‘You may think you’re getting something over on us, but we’re not going to let that happen. People will be held accountable.'”

Whether the timing is deliberate messaging, coincidence or something in between is not information the Justice Department has commented on.

What is true is that the announcement of a guilty plea from an elected American official charged with acting on behalf of the Chinese government lands in Washington’s news cycle two days before the American president sits across from Xi Jinping for negotiations.

The FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division’s assistant director Roman Rozhavsky put the department’s position plainly, “By her own admission, Eileen Wang secretly served the interests of the Chinese government.”