Five Below Is Hiding A $1000 Golden Ticket In One Squishy Dumpling Today And Only One Exists In The Country

Five Below launched its biggest toy event of the year today, Saturday May 16, 2026, when toy manufacturer RMS USA dropped the Golden Ticket Dumpling series exclusively at Five Below stores nationwide.

Every container is a mystery. Every customer gets one per day. And somewhere in the entire production run, there is exactly one golden dumpling with a physical ticket inside it worth a $1,000 Five Below shopping spree.

One dumpling. One ticket. One winner. Across the entire country.

The Golden Ticket Dumpling series takes the viral squishy bao bun mystery toy phenomenon that has generated over 500 million TikTok views since 2025 and transforms it into something closer to a national treasure hunt than a retail toy launch.

The mystery bamboo-style steamer baskets, which RMS USA makes and Five Below sells for approximately $5 each, have been selling out in waves since last year, turning each new drop into what Zack Farber, CEO of RMS USA, describes as a full-blown cultural event. Today’s drop is the biggest one yet.

“The community has turned every Mystery Dumpling drop into an event, and we wanted to give them the biggest hunt yet,” Farber said in a statement. “The Golden Ticket Dumpling takes everything fans already love, from the suspense and rare chase to the viral reveal, and adds a once-in-a-lifetime prize moment.”

What Are The Dumplings?

Before the Golden Ticket existed, the mystery squishy dumpling was already a phenomenon.

RMS USA makes what it calls mystery bao bun dumplings, small, squishy sensory toys that come sealed inside bamboo-style steamer baskets. The toy inside is a surprise.

You do not know which variant you are getting until you open the basket, which is the fundamental mechanic of the blind-box collectible format that has driven toy crazes from Funko Pops to Kinder Eggs to Pokémon packs for decades.

What made the RMS USA dumplings different, and what drove the 500 million TikTok views, is the combination of the satisfying squish of the toy itself and the specific framing of the unboxing experience.

The bamboo steamer basket looks like something you would order dim sum in. Opening it on camera has a specific aesthetic appeal.

The rarity system, some dumplings are common, some are uncommon, some are genuinely rare, creates the collector psychology that turns a $5 toy into something people drive to multiple Five Below stores to hunt.

The drops have consistently sold out. Each new wave has generated lines, rapid inventory depletion and the kind of social media coverage that turns a toy launch into a news event.

Five Below has been the exclusive retail partner for the drops, which means the only way to get one in person is to show up to a Five Below store.

Today, someone at one of those Five Below stores across the country is going to open a bamboo steamer basket and find a gold dumpling with a golden ticket inside worth $1,000. They just do not know which store, which bin or which basket it is in.

The One Golden Ticket

The specific math of the Golden Ticket promotion is worth understanding because it is different from most contest mechanics.

This is not a situation where one in every hundred dumplings is a winner, or where there are fifty golden tickets distributed across the country.

There is one golden dumpling in the entire production run. One physical unit exists in the entire series. Whoever buys that specific basket gets the golden ticket.

The total number of dumplings produced in this series has not been disclosed, which means the odds cannot be calculated precisely.

But the production run for a national Five Below exclusive drop is substantial, the chain operates more than 1,600 stores across the United States, and the series includes not just the one golden dumpling but super-rare silver dumplings distributed throughout the run, plus classic fan-favorite variants.

The rarity tier system means most buyers will get a regular dumpling, some will get a silver, and somewhere out there, one person gets gold.

The purchase limit of one dumpling per customer per day while supplies last prevents any single buyer from exhausting the inventory at a single location.

Someone who wanted to maximize their odds would need to visit multiple stores on multiple days, which is exactly the kind of behavior the promotion is designed to inspire. The hunt is the product as much as the toy is.

How To Enter Without Buying Anything

Federal sweepstakes law requires that any contest tied to a purchase include a no-purchase-necessary alternative entry method.

RMS USA has complied with that requirement by offering a mail-in entry option.

To enter the $1,000 shopping spree sweepstakes without buying a dumpling, write a handwritten postcard with the participant information specified in the official rules at rms-usa.com/press/golden-ticket-edition-giveaway-rules and mail it in.

The sweepstakes ends July 31, 2026 at 11:59 PM Eastern time.

The mail-in mechanics work as follows: if the physical golden ticket dumpling is found by a customer before the sweepstakes ends, the mail-in pool will be used for a separate random drawing to award a $1,000 prize to someone who entered by postcard.

If the golden ticket is not found by the July 31 deadline, which would be a remarkable outcome given the nature of retail traffic at Five Below, the sweepstakes would continue under its official rules. Either way, someone wins $1,000.

The mail-in option means that people who cannot get to a Five Below, who do not want to spend money on a blind-box toy or who simply prefer the postcard route have a legitimate path to the prize.

That path involves a random drawing from among all valid mail-in entries rather than the specific luck of opening the right basket.

The Silver Dumplings

The Golden Ticket Dumpling is the headline but not the only thing worth finding in today’s drop.

RMS USA has also distributed super-rare silver dumplings throughout the series, a tier between the standard collectibles and the single golden unit. The silver dumplings are not worth $1,000 shopping sprees but represent the kind of rare find that has been driving the collector community since the mystery dumpling format launched.

The series also includes what RMS USA describes as additional classic fan-favorite dumpling surprises, sparkly editions, colorful designs, mini dumplings and oversized XL versions that complete collections rather than acting as a single prize.

For buyers who have been collecting since the 2025 launches, today’s drop offers multiple tiers of desirability rather than a single binary outcome of golden ticket or nothing.

The $5 price point puts the stakes at a level where the chase is accessible, you are not spending hundreds of dollars on a single blind box hoping for a rare pull. You are spending five dollars for a squishy toy and a roughly one-in-however-many-thousand chance at a $1,000 prize.

Five Below And The Dumpling Craze It Helped Create

Five Below is the specialty discount retailer that built its model around selling trending products at prices below five dollars, a concept that has expanded somewhat over the years but that still reflects the original logic of making the trendiest, most in-demand items accessible at a price point that does not require significant financial commitment.

The RMS USA dumpling exclusivity arrangement has been one of Five Below’s most successful recent retail partnerships.

The store became the place to go for the mystery dumpling drops, which drove foot traffic that benefits every other item in the store.

Shoppers who come in specifically to find a mystery dumpling are in a Five Below for several minutes, which means they are seeing everything else the chain sells. The foot traffic value of a viral exclusive toy drop is significant.

Five Below’s stock has reflected the broader positive trajectory, up 42.8 percent over the past six months with a 100.6 percent return over the past year.

The chain has expanded its presence while maintaining the core value proposition that the $5 mystery dumpling exemplifies perfectly, accessible price, unpredictable reward, extreme social media shareability.

The Golden Ticket Dumpling is the promotional pinnacle of that partnership. One store gets the basket that wins.

One customer opens it. One golden ticket gets redeemed for a $1,000 shopping spree.

The rest of the country watches the unboxing video on TikTok and immediately wonders which Five Below they want to visit tomorrow.