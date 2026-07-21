'Friends' Star Lauren Tom Has Revealed Her 25-Year-Old Daughter Has Been Diagnosed With Osteosarcoma

Lauren Tom, the 64-year-old actress known for playing Ross's girlfriend Julie in eight episodes of Friends and for her roles in The Joy Luck Club, Futurama and Andi Mack — shared difficult news on Instagram Sunday, revealing that her 25-year-old daughter Ellie has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.

"We have a long journey ahead of us," Tom wrote in an emotional post featuring photos of Ellie, asking followers to pray for her daughter and leave messages of encouragement on her social media pages.

She described Ellie as "an amazing, deep, sensitive, wise, strong, brave, intelligent, and funny soul" and thanked friends, family and the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai for what she called their "boundless support, love, and care."

Tom said the family is doing "everything we can" to support Ellie's recovery. Osteosarcoma is the most common type of bone cancer, occurring most frequently in young people, it typically develops in the long bones of the arms and legs and is treated with a combination of surgery and chemotherapy.

The outpouring of support from the entertainment community and from fans of Tom's work across four decades of film and television began immediately after the post was shared.



