Lucy Davis Announces Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Lucy Davis, the 53-year-old British actress who played receptionist Dawn Tinsley in the original BBC Office alongside Ricky Gervais and Martin Freeman, and later played Hilda Spellman in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dianne in Shaun of the Dead and Etta Candy in Wonder Woman, revealed Tuesday on Instagram that she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer a year and a half ago that has metastasized to her bones.

Specifically her spine, right hip and ribs. The cancer is incurable. She is too late for chemotherapy.

"As of now, I'm trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can," she wrote. "I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard."

She urged followers to get checked regularly, her cancer began as something that barely felt like a lump. "Really tiny. I almost didn't bother getting it checked."

She now sometimes needs a wheelchair. The pain, she says, can be severe. But she wants to keep working. She wants to keep doing animal rights work.

She asked her friends and family to make fun of her as much as possible and above all not to treat her like a sick person.

"The thing that has been most vital to me is humour." That is very Dawn Tinsley of her.