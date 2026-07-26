Games of Thrones Developing A Sequel Series Focused On Arya Star

HBO is in early development on a Game of Thrones sequel series centered on Arya Star, picking up where the divisive 2019 series finale left her, sailing alone into uncharted waters west of Westeros toward the continent of Essos.

Writer Quoc Dang Tran, known for Drops of God and Call My Agent!, is attached to the project. No actors have been cast, including Maisie Williams, who played Arya across all eight seasons of the original series.

The project is a pivot from the Jon Snow sequel that spent years in development before HBO quietly shelved it. Kit Harington had pushed for a dark vision of the character, Jon Snow as "a broken man with PTSD," discarding his sword Longclaw, driving away his direwolf Ghost and ultimately dying.

HBO found the pitch too bleak and passed. Harington confirmed he is done with the role. "No, god no. I don't wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I'm alright."

An Arya series would be the first true live-action sequel to Game of Thrones rather than a prequel, Williams would become the first major original cast member to return for a sequel if she agrees.

HBO has not confirmed she has been approached. The franchise already has House of the Dragon Season 3 coming and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 in development. The Arya series is still early enough that it could be shelved before a pilot order.



