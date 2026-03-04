Harry Styles Just Released His New Album And The Reviews Are Already Saying Something Surprising

Harry Styles is back, and this time the star has brought a disco ball.

After nearly four years of silence since 2022’s Harry’s House, Styles releases his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., on Friday March 6 via Erskine and Columbia Records.

Reviews dropped Wednesday morning and the internet has not stopped talking since.

The album contains 12 tracks and was produced entirely by Kid Harpoon, who has worked on every Styles album to date. It is unlike anything he has released before.

What Is The New Album About?

Styles recorded Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. largely in Berlin, a deliberate artistic choice that critics have already compared to David Bowie’s legendary Berlin Trilogy.

He has cited LCD Soundsystem as the primary inspiration, describing their music as “joyous,” and the album reflects that influence throughout.

Synthesizers dominate, the production is layered and atmospheric, and the overall sound sits somewhere between art-pop, post-punk, and dancefloor euphoria.

The campaign began months before release.

On December 27, 2025, Styles uploaded an eight-minute video to YouTube titled “Forever, Forever” featuring footage from the final night of his Love On Tour, concluding with the words “We Belong Together.”





Mysterious posters appeared in cities worldwide on January 12.

Fans were directed to a website that redirected them to a WhatsApp chat. A voice memo of Styles mumbling “we belong together” was sent to fans via text two days later.

On January 15 the album was officially announced, with lead single “Aperture” dropping January 22.

What Are The Reviews Saying?

The critical response is strong but nuanced. Rolling Stone called the album “delightfully strange, often lovely, and consistently fascinating.” NME described it as “a triumph,” praising how it rewards repeated listening as its layers reveal themselves.

The Guardian gave it three stars, praising the mood but questioning some of the lyricism. Variety noted that the album may initially confuse fans expecting something more immediately accessible.

The standout track according to multiple critics is “Dance No More,” a funky, synthesizer-driven banger with 80s stabs and a loose, euphoric energy that Variety called a prime candidate for Song of the Summer 2026.

Interestingly, it is sequenced tenth out of twelve tracks, almost hidden toward the end. Other notable songs include “Coming Up Roses,” which Styles debuted at a Fred Again.. concert in London last week, and the closing track “Carla’s Song,” described as a gorgeous synth-driven soar.

What Is The Tracklist?

The 12-track album is: Aperture, Are You Listening Yet?, Ready Steady Go!, American Girls, Coming Up Roses, We Belong Together, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, Dance No More, Paint by Numbers, and Carla’s Song.