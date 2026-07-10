Jim Cramer Says Investors Are Making A Mistake Giving Up On The Magnificent Seven

Jim Cramer told Mad Money viewers Thursday that investors are making a mistake by abandoning the Magnificent Seven tech giants, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, after a rough stretch that has seen the group collectively shed roughly $2.3 trillion in market value since mid-May.

"One day, one of these companies is going to announce on its conference call that it is raising forecast because of its AI products," Cramer said, "and you are going to see a rally in all of them, a rally that will be so powerful that you kick yourself for missing out on it."

Cramer's core argument is that investors are making an error by treating the Magnificent Seven as a single undifferentiated commodity when each company has meaningfully different AI businesses and competitive positions.

Lumping them together and selling them all when one disappoints is, in his view, the mistake. He highlighted Meta specifically, whose plans to begin manufacturing its own AI chip later this year and to build a cloud computing business to sell excess capacity represent, he argued, advantages Wall Street is overlooking.

"Maybe we should lean in and recognize that he knows more about his company's prospects than we do," Cramer said of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

His conclusion for investors tempted to exit: stick with it. One profitable AI announcement from any of the seven, he said, could trigger a wave of buying powerful enough to lift all of them simultaneously.

"We get one, just one, of these heavy hitters saying its AI business is now profitable, then you can forget about owning a commodity semiconductor stock."