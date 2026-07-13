Major Solar Company Files for Bankruptcy: What Happened to GoldenPeaks Poland?

In February 2026, GoldenPeaks Poland was signing power deals with Nestle, Cargill, and Hankook Tire.

Three months later, it had less than a million euros in the bank and nearly a billion dollars in debt, and filed for bankruptcy.

Here's what collapsed so fast.

GoldenPeaks ran over 660 megawatts of solar farms in Poland, but the entire operation, construction, accounting, land leasing, ran through one subsidiary called Spectris Energy.

When Spectris hit trouble in January from rising costs, higher interest rates, and currency swings, Polish tax authorities froze its accounts. Suppliers walked.

And GoldenPeaks, which had no employees of its own, suddenly had nobody left to run its solar farms.

They scrambled to replace Spectris with a third-party firm, just 16 days before filing for bankruptcy protection in a Texas federal court.

Making things worse, Poland's power grid had been restricting how much solar could feed in, quietly strangling the company's cash flow for months.

Refinancing talks that started in mid-2025 went nowhere. An equity raise in early 2026 flopped.

When lenders refused to sign standstill agreements, the company had no choice.

When restructuring firm Alvarez and Marsal came in, they found multiple CFOs with overlapping roles, no standalone financial statements, and zero budget reporting.

The word they used in court filings? The company had unraveled "precipitously."

Now Brookfield Asset Management, already the controlling shareholder and the largest lender, has been approved as the lead bidder to potentially acquire the assets out of bankruptcy. Other creditors objected, arguing the whole setup was stacked in Brookfield's favor. The judge disagreed.

The solar farms are still running. The contracts are still active. Bankruptcy doesn't kill the assets, it just decides who ends up owning them.

GoldenPeaks built something real. It just built it on a structure that couldn't survive losing the one company holding everything together.