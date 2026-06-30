Ja Morant Trade Sends Star To The Portland Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, completing the dismantling of the young core that once made Memphis one of the most exciting young teams in basketball.

Desmond Bane went to Orlando last summer. Jaren Jackson Jr. was traded to Utah in February. Morant was the last cornerstone standing, and now he is gone too.

Morant, 26, has played just 79 games over the past three seasons because of injuries and suspensions, including a sprained UCL in his left elbow that ended his most recent season early, and two separate league suspensions tied to incidents of him displaying a firearm on Instagram livestreams.

He also clashed with Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo, who suspended him for one game in November following a confrontation after a loss to the Lakers.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2019 and 2020 Rookie of the Year, Morant has averaged 22.4 points and 7.4 assists for his career but has not made an All-Star team since 2023.

He heads to Portland with two years and roughly $87 million left on his max extension, joining a crowded backcourt that already includes Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson alongside breakout star Deni Avdija.

NBA TV's Chris Haynes reported the Blazers plan to start Morant, Lillard and Avdija together.

The trade gives Portland a talented, buy-low reclamation project, and gives Morant the fresh start his Memphis tenure had clearly run out of road on.

The Grizzlies, who went 25-57 last season, are now fully committed to a rebuild around No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer. "12, thank you for every highlight, every memory, every unforgettable moment," the team posted Monday.