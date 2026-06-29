Malik Beasley Has Been Indicted On Federal Gambling Charges For Point Shaving

Malik Beasley, the former NBA guard who set a Detroit Pistons franchise record with 319 made three-pointers in 2024-25 and was in line for a three-year, $42 million contract before a federal investigation froze his career, has been formally indicted on federal charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

His attorney Steve Haney confirmed the indictment to ESPN on Monday and said Beasley is coordinating a voluntary surrender with the government this week.

Former NBA big man Ed Davis and Beasley's agent Paolo Zamorano were also named in the indictment, making six people total charged.

The two players were briefly teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020-21.

The allegations are specific and serious. Prosecutors allege that while Beasley was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season, he accumulated millions of dollars in gambling debts and received loans from Davis to help pay them off.

In exchange, Beasley agreed to manipulate his performance in at least four games, including a January 27, 2024 game against the Charlotte Hornets, tailoring his stats to match betting trends. In one instance, prosecutors allege Davis instructed Beasley to underperform in scoring while overperforming in rebounds.

The scheme involved hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Bribery and insider betting schemes like this one involving former NBA players and a current NBA player agent who exploited inside NBA information for profit erode the integrity of American sports," U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said.

The indictment is part of the same federal gambling investigation that previously led to the arrests of Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups.

Damon Jones became the first to plead guilty in the sweep in April. Beasley played in Puerto Rico this year after no NBA team would sign him during the investigation. His NBA career is effectively over.