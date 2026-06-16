James Barker, 'Love Island USA' Executive Producer, Dies At 40 In Fiji

James Barker, the 40-year-old executive producer who oversaw three seasons of Love Island USA and was responsible for the show's distinctive soundtrack, died last week in Fiji while the show's eighth season was in production.

ITV America and Peacock announced his death on June 15, describing it as the result of an "unexpected medical emergency." No cause of death has been confirmed. He will be honored in the June 16 episode of Love Island USA Season 8, the season he died helping to make.

Barker had posted on Instagram on June 3, just days before his death, celebrating the launch of the new season from the Fiji set. "We come to Fiji for magic," he wrote. "We come to Love Island USA to laugh, to cry, to care. Our islanders feel like the best part of us, and stories feel perfect and powerful… because here… they are."

His partner of more than four years, Adam Roth, spoke to the loss through NBC News and TMZ.

They had met at a Billie Eilish concert. Music was at the center of everything they did together. "James was the absolute light and love of my life," Roth said. "He brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched. James was such a champion of the community of young music artists he was able to introduce to audiences on Love Island. I am so proud of the work he did and that he was surrounded by such an amazing team. His loss is unimaginable. While it was not enough, I am so thankful for the time we had and the memories we made together."

The Career He Built

Barker started in television in 2011 at Leftfield Pictures, working his way through the reality programming landscape on Counting Cars, Forged in Fire and Pawn Stars, the shows that built a generation of cable reality producers.

He moved to ITV America in August 2020 and worked on the Emmy-winning Queer Eye before finding his home on Love Island USA, where he began as a story producer and grew into the executive producer role that defined the final chapter of his career.

He was named a full-time executive producer in January 2026, just months before his death. Across his time on the show he worked on 110 episodes, with ITV and Peacock specifically noting his contribution to "both production and post-production, as well as oversight of the series' distinctive soundtrack."

The soundtrack piece matters because it was not incidental to who Barker was, he had spent 20 years as a DJ before and alongside his television career, and the music that plays in Love Island's villa was personal to him in a way that it is not for most producers.

Love Island USA's seventh season was Peacock's most-watched original season of all time, 18.4 billion minutes viewed. Season 8, which Barker was in Fiji producing when he died, premiered on June 2 and is currently airing.

The Statement And The Tribute

ITV America and Peacock described Barker in the terms that people use when they are trying to capture someone who was genuinely loved by the people who worked with them, and who are finding that the words do not quite cover it. "James' unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock. He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him."

He was 40 years old. He was in Fiji making a show about people falling in love. His partner is grieving. The show he helped build will honor him in the episode that airs the same day the world learned he was gone.



