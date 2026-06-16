Invincible Season 5 Is Coming In 2027 And Here Is What To Expect

Invincible Season 4 finished its run on Prime Video on April 22, eight episodes that adapted the Viltrumite War storyline from Robert Kirkman's comics, featured Lee Pace as the planet-destroying Grand Regent Thragg and Matthew Rhys as Dinosaurus, and ended with a cliffhanger dark enough that the wait until Season 5 is going to be genuinely uncomfortable.

The good news, the show's official accounts have confirmed Season 5 arrives in 2027, voice acting is already complete, and Thragg and Dinosaurus are both coming back. The Invincible story continues.

Season 4 was the most-watched animation season of all time on Prime Video, a milestone for a show that has been building since its 2021 debut and that has now established itself as one of the most celebrated superhero properties in television regardless of medium.

Creator Robert Kirkman has said the full adaptation of his comics will need between seven and nine seasons total. Season 5 is the midpoint of that journey.

What Happened In Season 4

Season 4 opened with a changed Mark Grayson struggling with the trauma and guilt of the catastrophic events of Season 3, a Mark physically recovering, his body in metal casts from severe injuries, his mind working through what being Invincible has cost him and the people around him.

The season uses that recovery as the entry point for the Viltrumite War, the defining confrontation of the comic series and the storyline that has been building since Mark first learned his father was an alien conqueror rather than an ordinary superhero.

The season features Thragg, voiced by Lee Pace in one of the more striking animated villain performances in recent memory, as the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, a warrior whose physical power exceeds Omni-Man's and whose tactical intelligence makes him more dangerous than brute force alone could.

The penultimate episode delivered the destruction of Viltrum itself, a moment that readers of the comics knew was coming and that the show executed with the visual and emotional weight that the animation team has been building toward across three and a half seasons.

The finale pulled back from spectacle into something quieter and considerably more dread-inducing. Mark returns to Earth expecting some version of victory. Thragg delivers the revelation that recontextualizes everything. The Viltrumites are already there.

They have been for some time. They are hiding among the human population, building toward the numbers they need to repopulate the species after Viltrum's destruction. Thragg's final threat is specific and unhurried, a promise that billions will die if anyone interferes.

Simultaneously, Allen the Alien has been ordered to release the Scourge virus, a biological weapon designed to kill Viltrumites, regardless of the fact that it would also kill a significant portion of humanity.

The season ends with that decision unmade and those two parallel catastrophes converging on Season 5.

Dinosaurus, played by Matthew Rhys, appeared in Season 4 and will return for Season 5. Conquest, the Viltrumite warrior who has appeared across multiple seasons as one of Mark's most dangerous opponents, is officially and definitively dead. The show confirmed "he will not be back."

What Season 5 Will Cover

Season 5 adapts what the comic community calls "The Death of Everyone" arc, the storyline from roughly issues 79 through 100 of Kirkman's comic series that deals with the Scourge virus and its consequences, the Viltrumites on Earth and the final shape of the war that has been building since the series began.

It is not a cheerful arc. Kirkman has never been interested in cheerful, he is the creator of The Walking Dead, which is a reasonable indicator of his instincts about narrative consequences.

The Death of Everyone arc is considered by most readers of the comics to be the climax of the series' middle period, the point at which the scale of what Mark has been fighting for and against becomes clearest and the emotional cost of the Invincible mythology is most fully reckoned with.

The television adaptation has been pacing toward this material carefully across four seasons. Season 5 is where it lands.

The Production That Has Already Finished

The specific relief for fans anxious about wait times between Invincible seasons is the confirmation that voice acting for Season 5 was completed by July 2025, more than a year before the season is expected to air.

When Amazon renewed the show for Season 5 last summer, the announcement included the news that the cast had already recorded their lines.

Walton Goggins, who voices Cecil Stedman, was audible in the announcement video with characteristic enthusiasm about what was coming.

The animation pipeline, which is the actual long part of making a season of Invincible, given that every frame is hand-drawn and the show's visual scale has been escalating every season, is presumably well advanced if voice recording was complete a year ago.

Robert Kirkman told Collider recently that the team was "getting final animation back" and doing ADR. The infrastructure for an on-time 2027 arrival is in place.

The expected release window is early 2027, February or March, consistent with the annual release cadence the show has established since Season 3.

The first look is expected at New York Comic-Con in October 2026, where the previous three seasons each debuted a teaser trailer set in the Burger Mart that has become the show's signature announcement location.

Invincible: The Beloved Show Returns

Invincible is based on the comic series Kirkman created with artist Cory Walker in 2003, which ran for 144 issues through 2018.

It is a superhero story that begins with the premise that the most powerful hero on Earth is actually an alien conqueror who has been preparing humanity for conquest, a revelation that lands in the first issue and recontextualizes everything the genre conventionally does with the idea of a Superman-type figure.

The television adaptation, produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, premiered on Prime Video in 2021 and has been Emmy-nominated in consecutive years.

Its third season was the most-watched animation season ever on Prime Video before the fourth took that record. Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson across every season, Sandra Oh plays his mother Debbie and J.K. Simmons plays Nolan Grayson, performances that have built over four seasons into the kind of character work that animated television rarely achieves at this level.

Season 5 arrives in 2027. Thragg is coming back. The Viltrumites are on Earth. Allen the Alien has a virus. Mark Grayson is in his classic suit.