Jeremy Williams Is Executed For Murder Of 5-Year-Old In Alabama

Three men were executed by lethal injection in the United States on Thursday August 13, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Alabama each carrying out an execution, the first time three states have executed inmates in a single day since January 7, 2010.

Jeremy Williams, 42, was pronounced dead at 6:16 PM CDT at Holman Correctional Facility in Alabama for the 2021 rape and murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland of Columbus, Georgiam a case in which Williams had paid Holland's mother $2,500 for access to the child.

Williams pleaded guilty, declined to appeal his death sentence and requested it be carried out quickly so the victim's family could have closure. "I want to thank God for forgiving me for my sins so I can meet him in peace," he said in his final statement.

Earlier in the day, Tennessee executed Anthony Darrell Hines for the 1985 murder of a motel maid, and Oklahoma executed Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez, 77, for the 2003 shooting death of his girlfriend. All three executions proceeded by lethal injection without incident.

The triple execution reflects a broader trend, 47 people were executed across 11 states in 2025, the highest annual total since 2009. Florida led with 19 executions.

With Thursday's three, 22 people have been executed in the United States in 2026 with more scheduled before year-end.