LinkedIn Layoffs Are Cutting 5 Percent Of Staff Despite Growing Revenue

LinkedIn informed its staff on Wednesday May 13, 2026, that it is cutting approximately 5 percent of its global workforce, eliminating somewhere between 875 and 1,000 jobs at the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform.

Reuters broke the story citing two people familiar with the matter. CEO Ryan Roslansky sent a letter to employees explaining the decision, citing “shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth” and a restructuring toward a flatter organizational structure, per Bloomberg’s reporting.

The number that makes this layoff announcement unusual is the revenue figure sitting next to it.

LinkedIn’s revenue rose 12 percent year-over-year in its most recent quarter, an acceleration of its 2026 growth trajectory per Microsoft’s securities filings.

Strong revenue, growing platform, and somewhere between 875 and 1,000 fewer employees by the end of this week.

Here is what is actually happening and why the combination of those two facts, growing revenue and shrinking headcount, is increasingly the story of Big Tech in 2026.

What LinkedIn Said And What It Means

Reuters first reported the cuts on Wednesday morning, citing two people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The story was confirmed and expanded by Bloomberg, which reported that Roslansky communicated the decision via a letter to staff.

The rationale Roslansky offered was twofold, customer behavior shifts and a desire to operate with a flatter organizational structure.

Neither of those explanations is unusual corporate language for a restructuring at a company of LinkedIn’s size and age.

The platform, which Microsoft acquired in 2016 for $26.2 billion, has been through multiple rounds of restructuring across the past several years as it has evolved from a professional networking site into a more complex business combining hiring software, enterprise subscription products, premium personal memberships and learning tools.

One source told Reuters specifically that the layoffs are not the result of AI automation replacing workers at LinkedIn.

That clarification mirrors the language that accompanied the Walmart layoffs announced the previous day, both cases representing organizations where the “AI did this” explanation circulates automatically and both organizations explicitly pushing back on that framing.

In LinkedIn’s case, the Reuters source described the cuts as a reorganization to focus employees on areas of business growth, meaning the jobs being eliminated are not in the fastest-growing parts of the business, and the company is reallocating headcount rather than simply reducing it.

Internal memos, per one analysis, identified marketing, engineering and product teams as affected areas. The specific teams and specific roles have not been publicly named by the company.

The Revenue Paradox That Is Becoming Tech’s New Normal

The 12 percent revenue growth at LinkedIn in its most recent quarter is not a small number.

For a platform with the scale and market position LinkedIn holds in professional networking and B2B recruiting software, where the main competition is largely job boards and niche professional tools rather than a single dominant rival, double-digit revenue growth represents genuine momentum.

And yet 5 percent of the workforce is being let go on the same day that growth number is part of the public record.

The combination is uncomfortable to reconcile if you assume that companies lay off employees when things are going badly.

The reality of what is happening across Big Tech in 2026 is more specific: companies are laying off employees in areas they consider over-staffed, under-productive or misaligned with where they believe future growth will be concentrated, regardless of how the overall business is performing.

The question is not “are we growing” but “are we growing everywhere we have people, and do we need as many people in each of those places as we currently have?”

For LinkedIn, the answer appears to be that some combination of marketing, product and engineering headcount accumulated over years of expansion no longer maps optimally onto where the company’s revenue growth is actually happening.

Eliminating those roles reduces costs, simplifies management structures and frees resources, financial and organizational, to be redirected toward whatever the company has identified as its highest-growth priorities.

Microsoft’s Broader Restructuring And LinkedIn’s Place In It

LinkedIn is not operating in isolation. It is a subsidiary of Microsoft, and Microsoft has been conducting its own significant workforce reductions throughout 2026.

In April, Microsoft opened a voluntary separation program to approximately 8,750 US employees, roughly 7 percent of its domestic headcount, structured around what the company called a “Rule of 70” formula, under which employees whose combined years of service and age equals 70 or more were eligible to leave voluntarily with a package.

The Microsoft approach and the LinkedIn approach are structurally different, one voluntary, the other involuntary, but they reflect the same organizational direction.

A company that grew substantially during the pandemic hiring surge of 2020-2021 and the AI investment surge of 2022-2023 is now right-sizing in ways that were delayed by a period of extraordinary growth that papered over structural inefficiencies.

LinkedIn had previously cut almost 7,000 employees across multiple rounds in 2024, citing a desire to reduce management layers and organizational complexity.

The 2026 cut is smaller in absolute terms but represents a higher percentage of the current workforce, suggesting the company has continued to add headcount in some areas even while cutting in others, and is now making a second pass at the optimization process the 2024 cuts were supposed to complete.

The 103,000 Number And What It Means For 2026

Layoffs.fyi, the industry tracker that monitors and catalogs job cuts across the technology sector, had counted more than 103,000 tech layoffs in 2026 as of Wednesday, approaching the 124,000 that the same tracker counted for all of 2025.

With more than seven months remaining in the calendar year and major cuts still ahead, 2026 is on a trajectory to significantly surpass last year’s total.

The LinkedIn announcement is not the largest cut of the week. Meta will begin its own companywide layoffs on May 20, approximately 8,000 employees, or about 10 percent of its 78,865-person workforce, with additional reductions planned for the second half of 2026.

The Meta cuts come in the same week that US staff at the company distributed flyers at offices protesting new mouse-tracking software, with the timing read internally as a signal about which kinds of work are being captured into AI training data.

The 103,000 figure is large enough that analysts and economists have stopped treating it as a normal business cycle.

A CNBC analysis published alongside the LinkedIn news quoted economists describing the current tech labor market as an AI-driven crisis that “is here, not coming in the future.”

A hiring manager survey found that 44 percent of respondents identified AI as the primary driver of expected 2026 job cuts.

LinkedIn’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Reuters report.

The company has not issued a public statement as of the time of this writing.

What is publicly documented is 12 percent revenue growth, a flatter organizational structure underway and approximately 875 to 1,000 fewer employees than there were on Tuesday.

What Is LinkedIn?

LinkedIn was founded in 2002 and launched in 2003 as a professional networking site.

Microsoft acquired it in June 2016 for $26.2 billion, one of the largest technology acquisitions in history at the time.

The platform has since grown into something considerably more complex than a professional social network.

It is a B2B software company selling recruiting and talent acquisition tools to enterprises through its Talent Solutions suite. It is a subscription business selling premium features to individual professionals.

It is a learning platform through LinkedIn Learning. And it is an advertising platform selling access to the most concentrated professional audience on the internet.

The business has been consistently profitable within Microsoft’s portfolio and has been one of the segments that Microsoft points to as evidence of organic growth outside the Azure cloud and Microsoft 365 suite.

The 12 percent revenue growth figure is the most recent confirmation that the core business is working.

What is also true is that a business with 17,500 employees that generates that kind of growth has accumulated organizational complexity that periodically needs to be pruned, and the pruning process in 2026, across every major technology company, looks like the current wave of cuts that has now displaced more than 100,000 people in less than five months.