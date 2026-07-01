Lou Trivino Called Up By The Philadephia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of reliever Lou Trivino from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, calling up the veteran right-hander for the second time this season ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chase Shugart was optioned to Lehigh Valley to make room on the 26-man roster. Trivino will wear No. 22.

Trivino, 34, from Green Lane, Pennsylvania, made 22 appearances for Lehigh Valley after signing a minor league deal with Philadelphia in mid-May, posting a 3-0 record and a 1.27 ERA with 34 strikeouts and three saves across 28 and a third innings.

That kind of sustained performance in Triple-A was eventually going to force the Phillies' hand. It did, on June 30.

The story behind Trivino's 2026 is one of baseball's quieter perseverance narratives.

He missed the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons following Tommy John surgery, returned to pitch for the Giants, Dodgers and Phillies in 2025, opted out of his contract in May, briefly appeared in two games for the Baltimore Orioles, allowing six runs in three innings, and then re-signed with Philadelphia on a minor league deal in mid-May.

The Orioles stint looked like it might be the end. What followed in Triple-A looked like something else.

At his peak with the Oakland Athletics from 2018 through 2022, Trivino was a legitimate late-inning option, generating 47 percent groundball rates and consistent strikeout numbers before the elbow gave out.

The 1.27 ERA in Lehigh Valley does not guarantee those days are back. It guarantees he earned another look.