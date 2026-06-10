Maine Primary Is Set And Graham Platner Will Face Susan Collins In November

The Maine Democratic primary for United States Senate is settled. Graham Platner, an oyster farmer, combat veteran and first-time candidate from Blue Hill, won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday night, overcoming a wave of last-minute revelations about his past conduct and setting up the Senate race that both parties have been circling since Susan Collins announced she would seek a sixth term.

Collins won her own primary uncontested. She has been in the United States Senate since 1997 and ran without a Republican challenger, spending the primary season raising money and positioning herself for a general election that her party knows will be expensive, competitive and nationally watched.

Platner spoke to supporters in Blue Hill, the small Maine town where he was born, and stressed the message of redemption that has become the organizing principle of a campaign that has survived more controversy than most first-time candidates survive.

He promised to oust Collins. He told the crowd that Collins "got elected promising to protect Roe versus Wade, only to turn around and put on a justice, but a justice of Supreme Court who overturned it. She lied to us."

Collins's campaign answered in kind. "Mainers aren't looking for bitter campaigns, grand promises, or angry speeches riddled with lies."

The general election begins now.

Who Is Graham Platner?

Graham Platner entered the Maine Senate race as an outsider, no political experience, no institutional support, no endorsements from the Democratic establishment that had spent months trying to recruit Janet Mills, Maine's two-term governor, as the candidate best positioned to defeat Collins.

When Mills eventually suspended her campaign earlier in the primary season, Platner took control of the Democratic field with a combination of progressive energy and the kind of rough personal story that either connects with voters or disqualifies a candidate depending on how it is handled.

He is an oyster farmer on the coast of Maine. He is a combat veteran who has spoken openly about struggling with PTSD and depression after his military service.

He has positioned himself explicitly as an anti-establishment candidate, running against both the Republican incumbent and, implicitly, against the Democratic Party structures that initially tried to steer voters toward Mills.

The controversies that emerged during the primary would have ended most campaigns. Old online comments surfaced last year in which Platner appeared to endorse political violence, dismiss rape in the military and criticize police officers and rural America.

He apologized and attributed those comments to his struggles with PTSD and depression at the time.

More recently, in the days immediately before Tuesday's primary, questions about his past personal conduct in relationships with women threatened to significantly undermine Democratic enthusiasm for his candidacy.

Reports also surfaced about a tattoo that generated criticism from multiple directions.

He survived all of it and won. Whether the same survival instinct that carried him through a contested primary will carry him through a general election that Collins has survived before is the question Maine will answer in November.

Why This Race Matters For Senate Control

Collins versus Platner in Maine is not just a Maine story. It is a Senate control story. Democrats currently hold 47 seats in the United States Senate and need a net gain of four to capture the majority.

The map of competitive races in 2026 is challenging, Republicans are defending fewer competitive seats than Democrats hoped, which makes each individual pickup opportunity significant.

Collins is, by almost every analyst's assessment, the Democrats' single most inviting target. She is the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state that Kamala Harris carried in the 2024 presidential election, Harris won Maine by approximately seven points.

She is the last remaining Republican in the entire New England congressional delegation, representing a region that has moved consistently toward the Democratic Party across the past decade.

Her seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which she chairs, gives her the ability to deliver federal funding to Maine in ways that no challenger can match, but it also makes her the face of a Republican majority that Maine voters have repeatedly signaled discomfort with.

The specific difficulty of unseating Collins is documented in her electoral history. She won comfortable double-digit re-elections in 2002, 2008 and 2014.

In 2020, when the political environment looked genuinely unfavorable for her, she faced Democratic State House Speaker Sara Gideon in what became the most expensive Senate race in Maine history, with polls consistently showing Gideon ahead, Collins won by more than eight points.

The polls were wrong. The conventional wisdom about her vulnerability was wrong. She won anyway.

Platner is betting that the specific dynamics of 2026, a Democratic-leaning state, an unpopular national Republican Party, and a Collins record that includes votes and positions that progressives can target effectively, are different enough from 2020 to produce a different outcome. Collins is betting that what has always worked in Maine will work again.

The cultivation of a moderate, independent identity that gives voters permission to split their ticket and send a Republican to the Senate from a state that votes Democratic for president.

The Ranked-Choice Voting Factor

Maine conducts both its primaries and general elections using ranked-choice voting, the system in which voters rank candidates by preference rather than choosing a single name, and in which the lowest vote-getters are eliminated in rounds until one candidate reaches a majority.

Maine adopted ranked-choice voting by ballot initiative and has been using it in federal races since 2018, when it produced the first ranked-choice-voting winner in a federal election in American history.

The ranked-choice system will govern the November 3 general election between Collins and Platner.

In a two-candidate race, ranked-choice voting functions identically to a traditional plurality election, the candidate who receives the most first-choice votes wins.

A third-party or independent candidate running in the general election would change that dynamic and could produce a ranked-choice outcome where neither major-party candidate wins a first-ballot majority.

No prominent third-party candidate has announced for the general election as of the primary's conclusion Tuesday night. Collins and Platner appear set to run as the two major candidates in November.

What The November 3 Race Looks Like

The general election begins with Collins holding the advantages of incumbency, name recognition and the Appropriations Committee chair, a position that has allowed her to announce and deliver federal funding for Maine in ways that generate local goodwill independent of partisan politics.

She is a skilled retail politician in a state that has rewarded retail politics consistently, and she has proven across six campaigns that she knows how to win in Maine specifically.

Platner begins with the advantages of the political environment, a Democratic-leaning state, a Democratic-leaning national mood relative to the Republican majority's legislative priorities, and a challenger's ability to make Collins own every difficult vote she has cast in thirty years of Senate service.

His veteran status and Maine roots give him biographical credibility that pure political outsiders sometimes lack.

The race will be expensive. National Democrats and national Republicans will pour money into Maine from the moment Tuesday's results are certified.

Collins is too important to Republican Senate control for the party to allow her to be outspent. Platner is too important to Democratic Senate ambitions for Chuck Schumer's operation to leave money on the table.

November 3 is five months away. The race is on.