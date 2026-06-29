Miles Bridges Was Traded From Charlotte To The Phoenix Suns For Grayson Allen And Picks

The Charlotte Hornets traded Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a deal that sends the 28-year-old forward, Charlotte's leading scorer the past three seasons, to a team that needs veteran wing scoring alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Charlotte gets Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, a 2033 first-round pick, and sends out a 2029 first-round pick and a second-round pick as part of the transaction.

Bridges averaged 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season for a Charlotte team that finished 20-62, a good individual season on a bad team, for the third consecutive year.

He signed a three-year, $75 million extension in 2023 after a domestic violence incident in 2022 that resulted in a guilty plea to felony battery and a sentence of three years of probation.

He has been with the Hornets his entire career since being drafted 12th overall in 2018 out of Michigan State.

For Phoenix, Bridges provides the kind of physical, versatile wing play that the Suns struggled to find around Booker and Durant this past season.

He is a capable shot-creator in isolation, an above-average rebounder for a forward and a player who has demonstrated he can carry offensive load on nights when the stars are not fully engaged.

Whether he can do that in a supporting role alongside two All-Stars is a different question than doing it as Charlotte's primary option.

For Charlotte, Allen and O'Neale are veterans who will not rebuild the team but will fill professional roster spots while the front office deploys the draft capital from the LaMelo Ball trade and begins building around the younger pieces coming into focus.